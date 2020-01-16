Independent Audit Says Trump Freeze on Ukraine Aid Was Illegal

WASHINGTON (CN) – A federal watchdog concluded Thursday that the White House broke the law by allowing President Donald Trump to freeze U.S. aid to Ukraine so that he could put his own policy priorities before congressional ones.

The 9-page report from the independent Government Accountability Office states that the Office of Management and Budget improperly withheld $214 million in military assistance appropriated by the Defense Department for Ukraine.

As well as being unauthorized, the report says the hold violated the Impoundment Control Act.

Just a few months ago, that piece of legislation went from being utterly obscure to most Americans to a key piece of Trump’s impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Administration officials who testified in the proceedings suggested the president paused the aid to Ukraine in July 2019 while actively pressuring Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival for Trump in his re-election effort. The investigation would ostensibly focus on a position Biden’s son Hunter held on the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee explicitly flagged the 1974 law as one that Trump likely violated roughly a week into public hearings.

The Impoundment Control Act prohibits a president from withholding U.S. assistance funds without congressional approval first. It was first enforced as a response to then-President Richard Nixon’s refusal to appropriate funds to programs he didn’t personally like.

The legislation stipulates that a president must notify Congress with a “special message” when he intends to withdraw or hold certain funds. He must also explain why and provide an explanation for the potential budgetary or economic effects the hold would have on other U.S. policy and programs.

There’s a 45-day period where the president can sit on the funds but if the withdrawal is approved yet not officially enacted, the funds must go back from whence they came.

___

This story is developing…