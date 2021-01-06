In Georgia Senate Runoff, It Comes Down to Turnout

(AP Photos)

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(CN) — Early numbers showed Democratic challengers ahead as the first votes were counted in Georgia’s runoff election for its U.S. Senate seats Tuesday, but the Republican incumbents took a narrow lead as votes continued to come in.

With 82% of the precincts reporting, incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue leads with 51.2% of the vote and his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has 48.8% of the vote, according to Decision Desk HQ election results. Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has also pulled ahead with 50.8% of the vote to Democrat Raphael Warnock’s 49.2% of the vote.

The races will determine the makeup of the U.S. Senate, resolving the question whether the upper chamber will be friendly to the Biden administration and its plans for $2,000 Covid-19 stimulus checks, for instance, or if it will remain a Republican-dominated institution serving as a check on the incoming president.

Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official, told reporters Tuesday night the results have sharpened to razor thin margins and the candidates who are leading the count could swing back and forth throughout the evening.

“It’s going to be a long night for all of the campaigns here,” Sterling said.

A former CEO of Dollar General and Reebok, Perdue is seeking a second term in the Senate but is facing a challenge from documentary filmmaker Ossoff.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp appointed Loeffler to Georgia’s vacant senate seat in December 2019. The businesswoman and co-owner of the Atlanta WNBA team Atlanta Dream faced a crowded race during the Nov. 3 special election.

Both Senate races advanced to a runoff when none of the candidates received more than half the votes needed to win their races outright, as required by Georgia law.

Warnock, pastor of the Atlanta church once headed by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., emerged from the field of candidates as Loeffler’s challenger.

Heading into election night, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said the election process was largely smooth across the state. The average wait time to cast a ballot was a only a minute, slashed from the average wait time of two minutes during the general election weeks before.

In the early afternoon, one precinct had a wait time longer than 20 minutes, the office said.

The only hiccup occurred in Columbia County where poll workers turned to emergency ballots Tuesday morning to record the choices of voters there. Incorrectly programmed keys and cards prevented poll workers from starting up paper ballot scanners and touchscreen voting machines.

“The correct keys and voter cards were delivered to the relevant precincts with a law enforcement escort. Issues were resolved by 10 a.m.,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, who has baselessly attacked the integrity of Georgia’s election, seized on the issue in Columbia County. He tweeted at 1:18 p.m. that voting machines had issues “in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour.”

Top Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — a Republican himself who has shouldered the task of explaining Georgia’s voting procedures while countering disinformation about it — responded to Trump’s message by saying the issue had been resolved hours earlier.

“The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President,” Sterling wrote.

Both Democrats and Republicans touted their get-out-the-vote efforts as a key factor in their narratives as to why they would eventually prevail in the runoff election.

The Georgia Democratic Party cited “robust programing” urging people to the polls over the weekend before election day and the 3 million voters that cast ballots during the state’s early voting period.

Those 3 million voters are about 60% of the nearly 5 million Georgia voters who participated in the presidential election. And those numbers are a metric Democrats have watched closely, as it was a factor to President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory weeks before.

“Democrats are poised to flip the Senate blue,” the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying the election would be decided by the voters heading out to the polls in the waning hours of the day.

“This is going to be a very close election and could come down to the difference of just a few votes in a few precincts across the state,” the incumbents said.

In northwest Georgia — where Trump held a get-out-the-vote rally the night before — the Republican campaigns reported high voter turnout.

This is a developing story …