In Georgia Senate Runoff, It Comes Down to Turnout

(AP Photos)

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

(CN) — The votes have been cast. Soon, the political campaigns that poured millions into the runoff elections for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats will learn if the reams of mailers and volleys of television ads motivated their supporters to the polls.

With 41% of the precincts reporting, Democrat Jon Ossoff leads with 56.4% of the vote while incumbent Republican David Perdue trails with 43.6%, according to Decision Desk HQ election results.

Similarly, Democrat Raphael Warnock leads his race with 56.8% of the vote with incumbent Republican Kelley Loeffler trailing at 44.5% of the vote.

The races will determine the makeup of the U.S. Senate, resolving the question whether the upper chamber will be friendly to the Biden administration and its plans for $2,000 Covid-19 stimulus checks, for instance, or if it will remain a Republican-dominated institution serving as a check on the incoming president.

Heading into election night, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office said the election process was largely smooth across the state. The average wait time to cast ballot was a only a minute, slashed from the average wait time of two minutes during the runoff election weeks before.

In the early afternoon, one precinct had a wait time longer than 20 minutes, the office said.

The only hiccup occurred in Columbia County where poll workers turned to emergency ballots Tuesday morning to record the choices of voters there. Incorrectly programmed keys and cards prevented poll workers from starting up paper ballot scanners and touchscreen voting machines.

“The correct keys and voter cards were delivered to the relevant precincts with a law enforcement escort. Issues were resolved by 10 a.m.,” the Secretary of State’s Office said in a statement.

President Donald Trump, who has baselessly attacked the integrity of Georgia’s election, seized on the issue in Columbia County. He tweeted at 1:18 p.m. that voting machines had issues “in certain Republican Strongholds for over an hour.”

Top Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling — a Republican himself who has shouldered the task of explaining Georgia’s voting procedures while countering disinformation about it — responded to Trump’s message by saying the issue had been resolved hours earlier.

“The votes of everyone will be protected and counted. Sorry you received old intel Mr. President,” Sterling wrote.

Both Democrats and Republicans touted their get-out-the-vote efforts as a key factor in their narratives as to why they would eventually prevail in the runoff election.

The Georgia Democratic Party cited “robust programing” urging people to the polls over the weekend before election day and the 3 million voters that cast ballots during the state’s early voting period.

Those 3 million voters are about 60% of the nearly 5 million Georgia voters who participated in the presidential election. And those numbers are a metric Democrats have watched closely, as it was a factor to President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory weeks before.

“Democrats are poised to flip the Senate blue,” the party said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns issued a joint statement Tuesday afternoon saying the election would be decided by the voters heading out to the polls in the waning hours of the day.

“This is going to a very close election and could come down to the difference of just a few votes in a few precincts across the state,” the incumbents said.

Especially in northwest Georgia — where Trump held a get-out-the-vote rally the night before — the Republican campaigns reported high voter turnout.