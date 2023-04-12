In Belfast, Biden marks 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

The U.S. president is visiting Northern Ireland and Ireland to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and pay homage to his Irish roots. He also tried to stay clear of getting entangled in Ireland's present-day political troubles.

(CN) — During a visit to Belfast, U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that ended the sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Biden hailed the historic deal for bringing peace and prosperity to Northern Ireland, but he was careful to avoid commenting on the region's simmering conflicts over Brexit, the deep divisions that continue to exist between Catholic and Protestant political parties and threats posed by a new wave of violence.

The U.S. president spent Wednesday in Belfast where he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and spoke at the Ulster University about the importance of the Good Friday Agreement and the deep historical ties between the United States and Ireland.

“Your history is our history,” Biden said in his speech. “But, even more important, your future is America’s future.”

He said that even though the U.S. is deeply divided, support for Northern Ireland “is something that brings Washington together and brings America together.”

In America “there is a large population that is invested in what happens here, cares a great deal about what happens here,” he said.

He pledged to help bring more U.S. investment to Northern Ireland.

This is a developing story ….

Courthouse News reporter Cain Burdeau is based in the European Union.