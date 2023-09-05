Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Courthouse News Service
Get Litigation Reports Find Judicial Opinions
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Impeachment trial of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins

Suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pleaded not guilty in the trial that will determine whether to permanently remove him from office as he faces accusations of bribery, abuse of office and violating the state constitution.

/ September 5, 2023
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, stands with his attorney Tony Buzbee, right, before his impeachment trial in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — The political and legal scandals that have, for years, been swirling around Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton coalesced Tuesday as the state Senate began its first day of his impeachment trial.

In 2015, just months after beginning his first term as the the state's attorney general, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges. While that case has remained pending due to venue disputes, Paxton also became the subject of a federal investigation in 2020 after a group of top staffers reported to the FBI that he had used his office to benefit a friend with ongoing legal troubles. These allegations have become a key part of impeachment managers' argument to permanently remove Paxton from office.

State Representative Andrew Murr, a Republican from Junction, Texas, and chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, gave the opening statement in the trial Tuesday on behalf of House impeachment managers. Murr described how Paxton’s desire to help his friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, turned into a “slow creep of corruption.”

“This is precisely the type of grave official wrongs that the Texas Supreme Court has said warrants impeachment.” Murr said, while discussing Paxton's alleged wrongdoings. “Mr. Paxton should be removed from office because he failed to protect the state and instead abused the power of his office for his own benefit.”  

Murr led the state House's investigation and impeachment of Paxton during the waning days of the regular legislative session in May. The representative appealed to senators by recalling the oath of office they took to defend the people of Texas from those who violated their own. 

The articles of impeachment state Senators will vote on include three counts of abuse of office, two counts of constitutional bribery, three counts of disregard of duty, two counts of misappropriation of public funds and one count of violation of official duties. Paxton also stands accused of violating the Texas Constitution, abuse of the public's trust, conspiracy, making false statements in official records and being unfit to hold office. 

Many of the allegations against the now-suspended attorney general were born out of a relationship he had with Austin real estate mogul Paul. Paxton is alleged to have used his office to aid Paul, who was himself the subject of an FBI investigation. Paul has also been said to have provided favors to Paxton in the form of renovations to his home and a job for a woman with whom Paxton was having an affair.

In June, federal law enforcement officials arrested Paul on eight counts of lying to financial institutions to secure loans for his businesses. 

Details into the friends' relationship have since been uncovered in documents filed by the House impeachment managers. Paxton is said to have used secret email accounts, burner phones and encrypted messaging apps to conduct meetings with Paul. 

It was these details that led top staffers at the state attorney general's office to report their boss, Paxton, to the FBI in 2020. Those same staffers went on to sue Paxton for retaliation after they were fired, and that suit led to a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers that Paxton asked the legislature to pay, spurring the general investigating committee’s inquiry into the staffer's claims.    

In closing, Murr told the senators that he is honored to have the witnesses, some of whom reported Paxton to the FBI, share their story.

Paxton’s is being represented in the trial by Houston-area lawyer Tony Buzbee and attorney Dan Cogdell.

In addition to serving as Paxton’s lawyer, Buzbee is currently seeking a seat on the Houston City Counsel.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Buzbee began his opening statements by calling the fairness of the impeachment proceedings into question. 

“I do wonder, are we really going to get a fair trial here,” Buzbee asked the senators. “Have you already decided based on what is politically expedient or what is best for you personally?”

The lawyer called the proceedings "downright undemocratic" and said that the best way to remove an official from office is at the ballot box. Buzbee also argued that his client had been the victim of unfair treatment in the press and by a gag order issued by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who is presiding as a judge over the impeachment trial.

Buzbee claimed that Paxton’s relationship with Paul was entirely legal and that neither party received anything of value from the other. The attorney also railed against the notion that his client did anything illegal by terminating employees who went against him.

“If you are a subordinate and you disagree with your boss’s course of action, you raise it with her or him and there is still a disagreement, you resign,” said Buzbee. “That is how it works.”

After opening arguments concluded, the House impeachment managers called their first witness, the former first assistant attorney general Jeff Mateer, who was once Paxton’s second-in-command. 

Attorney Rusty Hardin, questioned Mateer on how he got to work at the attorney general’s office and his conservative credentials. For much of his legal career, Mateer has been involved in furthering right-wing causes. In 2017, former President Donald Trump nominated Mateer to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas. However, his nomination was unsuccessful after disparaging comments he made about transgender children surfaced.

Hardin used Mateer’s background to quell criticism that the impeachment proceedings are a part of a political effort to silence Paxton, who is himself a firebrand conservative figure in the state.

Just as Hardin began exploring the events that led up to Mateer’s decision to report Paxton to the FBI, a dispute over admitting evidence into the record erupted, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

Besides hearing opening arguments, viewers of the proceeding were given a glimpse into how the Texas Senate, which is controlled by Republicans 19-12, will be considering the articles of impeachment. Senators voted on several pretrial motions filed by the defense to exclude evidence, grant summary judgment and dismiss some of the articles. Paxton’s team argued that the articles should be dismissed because of the prior term doctrine, which stipulates that an official cannot be permanently removed from office for alleged crimes that were committed before their most recent election.

In a definitive vote, the republican controlled body rejected such arguments, denying the dismissal motions 22-8 in some of the votes. While dismissing an article of impeachment requires a simple majority vote, impeachment of Paxton requires the affirmative votes of two-thirds of the Senate — at least 21 members.

Lt. Governor Patrick handed one win to Paxton’s defense team, approving their motion to preclude the attorney general from testifying in the case.

While the Texas Senate is comprised of 31 members, only 30 were eligible to vote on the motions. Paxton’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, a Republican from McKinney, has been barred by the impeachment rules from voting, asking questions and deliberating with her colleagues.

Jane Anne Sellars drove over three hours from Denton, Texas, to attend the first day of the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Kirk McDaniel/ Courthouse News Service)

Supporters of Paxton, who made up a large number of members of the public who attended Tuesday’s hearing in person, were displeased with lawmakers actions. Many of the spectators were members of the True Texas Project, a conservative organization that advocates for right-wing causes.

Kimberly Galland drove from East Texas to attend the proceedings in person and was disappointed that Republican lawmakers did not use their majority in the Senate to dismiss the articles.

“I was surprised that so many voted nay on everything,” Galland said. “It was like they had already made up their minds, it was a done deal.”

The Paxton supporter said that the voting Tuesday made her concerned about the the future of the trial. She vowed to do everything in her power to ensure that Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Paxton and those in the Senate who voted with Democrats are not reelected.

Paxton was present at the trial Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to the 16 articles of impeachment against him, but when it reconvened after a lunch break, Paxton was noticeably absent from the remainder of the proceedings. 

Paxton has been a figure in state politics since his time as a member of the Texas House and later Senate, between 2003 and 2015. Shortly after assuming office as attorney general, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges. The ongoing case inched closer to beginning in Houston last month after being delayed for nearly a decade.

Categories:Government, Law, Politics, Trials

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

ADVERTISEMENT
Loading...