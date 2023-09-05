Impeachment trial of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — The political and legal scandals that have, for years, been swirling around Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton coalesced Tuesday as the state Senate began its first day of his impeachment trial.
In 2015, just months after beginning his first term as the the state's attorney general, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges. While that case has remained pending due to venue disputes, Paxton also became the subject of a federal investigation in 2020 after a group of top staffers reported to the FBI that he had used his office to benefit a friend with ongoing legal troubles. These allegations have become a key part of impeachment managers' argument to permanently remove Paxton from office.
State Representative Andrew Murr, a Republican from Junction, Texas, and chairman of the House General Investigating Committee, gave the opening statement in the trial Tuesday on behalf of House impeachment managers. Murr described how Paxton’s desire to help his friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, turned into a “slow creep of corruption.”
“This is precisely the type of grave official wrongs that the Texas Supreme Court has said warrants impeachment.” Murr said, while discussing Paxton's alleged wrongdoings. “Mr. Paxton should be removed from office because he failed to protect the state and instead abused the power of his office for his own benefit.”
Murr led the state House's investigation and impeachment of Paxton during the waning days of the regular legislative session in May. The representative appealed to senators by recalling the oath of office they took to defend the people of Texas from those who violated their own.
The articles of impeachment state Senators will vote on include three counts of abuse of office, two counts of constitutional bribery, three counts of disregard of duty, two counts of misappropriation of public funds and one count of violation of official duties. Paxton also stands accused of violating the Texas Constitution, abuse of the public's trust, conspiracy, making false statements in official records and being unfit to hold office.
Many of the allegations against the now-suspended attorney general were born out of a relationship he had with Austin real estate mogul Paul. Paxton is alleged to have used his office to aid Paul, who was himself the subject of an FBI investigation. Paul has also been said to have provided favors to Paxton in the form of renovations to his home and a job for a woman with whom Paxton was having an affair.
In June, federal law enforcement officials arrested Paul on eight counts of lying to financial institutions to secure loans for his businesses.
Details into the friends' relationship have since been uncovered in documents filed by the House impeachment managers. Paxton is said to have used secret email accounts, burner phones and encrypted messaging apps to conduct meetings with Paul.
It was these details that led top staffers at the state attorney general's office to report their boss, Paxton, to the FBI in 2020. Those same staffers went on to sue Paxton for retaliation after they were fired, and that suit led to a $3.3 million settlement with the whistleblowers that Paxton asked the legislature to pay, spurring the general investigating committee’s inquiry into the staffer's claims.
In closing, Murr told the senators that he is honored to have the witnesses, some of whom reported Paxton to the FBI, share their story.
Paxton’s is being represented in the trial by Houston-area lawyer Tony Buzbee and attorney Dan Cogdell.
In addition to serving as Paxton’s lawyer, Buzbee is currently seeking a seat on the Houston City Counsel.