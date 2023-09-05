Impeachment trial of embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton begins

Buzbee began his opening statements by calling the fairness of the impeachment proceedings into question.

“I do wonder, are we really going to get a fair trial here,” Buzbee asked the senators. “Have you already decided based on what is politically expedient or what is best for you personally?”

The lawyer called the proceedings "downright undemocratic" and said that the best way to remove an official from office is at the ballot box. Buzbee also argued that his client had been the victim of unfair treatment in the press and by a gag order issued by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who is presiding as a judge over the impeachment trial.

Buzbee claimed that Paxton’s relationship with Paul was entirely legal and that neither party received anything of value from the other. The attorney also railed against the notion that his client did anything illegal by terminating employees who went against him.

“If you are a subordinate and you disagree with your boss’s course of action, you raise it with her or him and there is still a disagreement, you resign,” said Buzbee. “That is how it works.”

After opening arguments concluded, the House impeachment managers called their first witness, the former first assistant attorney general Jeff Mateer, who was once Paxton’s second-in-command.

Attorney Rusty Hardin, questioned Mateer on how he got to work at the attorney general’s office and his conservative credentials. For much of his legal career, Mateer has been involved in furthering right-wing causes. In 2017, former President Donald Trump nominated Mateer to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Texas. However, his nomination was unsuccessful after disparaging comments he made about transgender children surfaced.

Hardin used Mateer’s background to quell criticism that the impeachment proceedings are a part of a political effort to silence Paxton, who is himself a firebrand conservative figure in the state.

Just as Hardin began exploring the events that led up to Mateer’s decision to report Paxton to the FBI, a dispute over admitting evidence into the record erupted, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

Besides hearing opening arguments, viewers of the proceeding were given a glimpse into how the Texas Senate, which is controlled by Republicans 19-12, will be considering the articles of impeachment. Senators voted on several pretrial motions filed by the defense to exclude evidence, grant summary judgment and dismiss some of the articles. Paxton’s team argued that the articles should be dismissed because of the prior term doctrine, which stipulates that an official cannot be permanently removed from office for alleged crimes that were committed before their most recent election.

In a definitive vote, the republican controlled body rejected such arguments, denying the dismissal motions 22-8 in some of the votes. While dismissing an article of impeachment requires a simple majority vote, impeachment of Paxton requires the affirmative votes of two-thirds of the Senate — at least 21 members.

Lt. Governor Patrick handed one win to Paxton’s defense team, approving their motion to preclude the attorney general from testifying in the case.

While the Texas Senate is comprised of 31 members, only 30 were eligible to vote on the motions. Paxton’s wife, State Senator Angela Paxton, a Republican from McKinney, has been barred by the impeachment rules from voting, asking questions and deliberating with her colleagues.

Jane Anne Sellars drove over three hours from Denton, Texas, to attend the first day of the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. (Kirk McDaniel/ Courthouse News Service)

Supporters of Paxton, who made up a large number of members of the public who attended Tuesday’s hearing in person, were displeased with lawmakers actions. Many of the spectators were members of the True Texas Project, a conservative organization that advocates for right-wing causes.

Kimberly Galland drove from East Texas to attend the proceedings in person and was disappointed that Republican lawmakers did not use their majority in the Senate to dismiss the articles.

“I was surprised that so many voted nay on everything,” Galland said. “It was like they had already made up their minds, it was a done deal.”

The Paxton supporter said that the voting Tuesday made her concerned about the the future of the trial. She vowed to do everything in her power to ensure that Republicans in the House who voted to impeach Paxton and those in the Senate who voted with Democrats are not reelected.

Paxton was present at the trial Monday morning and pleaded not guilty to the 16 articles of impeachment against him, but when it reconvened after a lunch break, Paxton was noticeably absent from the remainder of the proceedings.

Paxton has been a figure in state politics since his time as a member of the Texas House and later Senate, between 2003 and 2015. Shortly after assuming office as attorney general, Paxton was indicted on securities fraud charges. The ongoing case inched closer to beginning in Houston last month after being delayed for nearly a decade.