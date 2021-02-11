Impeachment Showdown as Democrats Tie Trump’s Words to Capitol Riot

The final push by Democrats in former President Trump’s impeachment trial is expected to conclude Thursday with appeals to uphold the integrity of the Constitution and to bar Trump from ever again holding office.

Slides presented by Democrats prosecuting the impeachment of former President Donald Trump in the Senate on Wednesday included this video showing Trump’s supporters chanting “Fight for Trump!” after they stormed into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Senate Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Lawmakers ran for their lives. Lives were ended. On Jan. 6, a mob ran amok through the U.S. Capitol lusting for blood. On Thursday, in the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Democrats will wrap up their case showing that Trump’s role in the riot amounted to incitement of insurrection.

The House prosecution team known as impeachment managers began opening arguments Wednesday with new security footage from last month’s carnage that they played to the jury of senators, many of whom themselves were seconds from danger on Jan. 6 as armed rioters stormed the Capitol to do what managers assert was Trump’s bidding.

Graphic audio and video, including a frantic phone call by one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s staffers, offered new insights into the scope of the threat.

In a hushed voice and barricaded in an office, one staffer in an audio clip played Wednesday begs Capitol Police for help as rioters pound on a nearby door and menacingly call out in search of the 80-year-old speaker.

Other images and video show Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer narrowly missing a mob of insurgents as he escaped down a hallway with a security detail, and senators quickly escorted to safety mere paces away from the angry crowd.

In another scene, Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman nimbly ushers Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney out of harm’s way before returning to face off with rioters alone moments later.

Bringing this evidence into greater relief is something managers hope will eventually sway Republican senators who have indicated — so far — an immovable unwillingness to convict Trump.

A two-thirds majority is needed to achieve conviction and bar the former president from ever again serving in political office, but Democrats have little chance of getting the 17 Republican votes to achieve that outcome.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham offered some insight on his party’s stance after Wednesday’s presentation,

“I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd,” Graham tweeted.

Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana told reporters that same afternoon he doubted any evidence presented so far or in the coming day of arguments Thursday would “make a difference” or result in conviction.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz expressed dismay at the violence of the siege but told reporters managers had failed to persuade him that Trump’s words or actions rose to the “legal standard for incitement.”

According to Black’s Law Dictionary, incitement is defined as the “act of persuading another person to commit a crime.”

A video of then-President Donald Trump expressing his love for the rioters is shown to senators during Trump’s second impeachment trial on Wednesday. (Senate Television via AP)

Trump’s defense team contends his remarks during the “Save America” rally the morning of the siege never met that mark. Republicans outwardly opposed to convicting have mostly hitched themselves to that wagon, acknowledging the speech was fiery but insistent the event was never a command to commit insurrection.

Impeachment managers are expected to pick apart that premise more Thursday and reinforce a message delivered for nearly eight hours Wednesday: Donald Trump exhibited a consistent pattern and practice of sowing distrust in the 2020 election results, manipulation he used to encourage his supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 and disrupt, at whatever cost, the counting of Electoral College votes already certified overwhelmingly in favor of now-President Joe Biden.

Aides to the impeachment managers said on a conference call Thursday the Democrats’ arguments would continue to delineate the physical and constitutional harm caused by Trump’s actions — including an outline depicting his lack of remorse.

“Yesterday, again, you saw the damning and overwhelming evidence of President Trump’s role and the provocation, foreseeability, violence, everything you would need to establish a constitutional crime,” an aide said. “We’re now moving to the part of the trial where we will provide additional evidence of President Trump’s role and the impact his role played on the attack and scenes that followed.”

Another aide told reporters the question would be raised: “Where was President Trump during the hours the Capitol was under siege and what was he doing?”

With eight hours remaining for manager arguments, the next move will be left to Trump’s defense attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen. They will be permitted 16 hours spread over two days to make their opening arguments. Then, lawmakers will have four hours to submit questions in writing to Senator Patrick Leahy who presides over the trial.

It is expected the trial will continue straight through the weekend and potentially conclude early next week.

This story is developing…