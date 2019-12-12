Impeachment Markup Picks Up Where It Left Off: With a Brawl

WASHINGTON (CN) – On the heels of a late-night hearing lining up debate on the articles of impeachment drafted against President Donald Trump, the House Judiciary Committee reconvened Thursday in the march to a historic and full vote.

Picking up early this morning where proceedings left off after 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the second half of the legislative hearing, also known as a markup, continued to adopt a tone of contentious recrimination from Republicans about the two-part articles of impeachment accusing President Donald Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

No sooner had Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler began the morning session than the committee’s top Republican, Representative Doug Collins, R-Ga., interjected with a point of order demanding a separate hearing airing the minority’s views.

Promptly rejecting the request, Nadler noted that such a hearing would have been unprecedented and did not feature in the impeachments of former President Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. Convening one during the heart of the impeachment process, Nadler said, would have enabled delay and obstruction by the Republicans.

Exasperated, Congressman Collins declared: “This committee has now sounded the death of minority rights.”

The remark bristled Representative Ted Deutch, who moved to strike the accusation as one unsupported by the House rules and history.

“Facts really do matter,” the Florida Democrat said.

Republican Representative Jim Jordan attempted to make an end-run around the entirety of the abuse of power article as the hearing got underway Thursday.

“It ignores the truth,” Jordan said of one section outlining Trump’s solicitation of Ukraine’s president Volodomyr Zelensky for investigations into his rivals.

Jordan also claimed Democrats failed to produce any direct evidence of the allegations against Trump.

Rhode Island Democrat Representative David Cicilline worked to unwind Jordan’s argument in short order, rattling off a litany of examples that he said were, in fact, direct evidence of Trump’s abuse of power.

“Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman, Tim Morrison heard him utter the words from his own mouth,” Cicilline said.

Both Vindman and Morrison were on the July 25 call between Zelensky and Trump, and both men testified that they heard the president request the investigations into his likely 2020 rival, Joe Biden.”

His chief of staff acknowledged that he was directed to put an unexplainable hold on military aid,” Cicilline said before also noting that Trump directed Vice President Mike Pence not to attend the Zelensky inauguration as a point of leverage until investigations were announced.

This story is developing…