Impeachment Managers Build Their Case Against Trump

House impeachment managers launch the first full day of arguments against former President Donald Trump, a day after lawmakers voted the trial constitutional.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., lead manager, together with Democratic House impeachment managers follow acting House Sergeant-at-Arms Tim Blodgett, front, walk through the Statuary Hall in the Capitol on Tuesday as the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Where frenzied marauders once prowled the Senate floor hellbent on overturning the results of the 2020 election, House impeachment managers now prepare to kick off the second day of the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday is the first of two consecutive eight-hour days during which Democratic lawmakers serving as impeachment managers will make the case that Trump on Jan. 6 incited insurrection at the Capitol by delivering remarks laden with bald falsehoods about the election outcome, namely that it was stolen from him.

Trump, the managers will lay out in great detail, encouraged those whose attention he had rapt to march from his rally near the White House straight to the Capitol and “fight like hell” to secure a victory he never earned.

Lawmakers in the Capitol were largely unaware of the chaos heading their way as they conducted the ceremony of counting Electoral College votes already certified by each state and overwhelmingly in favor of Trump’s then-opponent — and now-president — Joe Biden.

Trump faces a single and fairly simple article of impeachment, leveled against exactly one week after the insurrection left five dead and the Capitol building fortified by steel fencing and swarms of National Guard.

At 4 pages long, the article accuses Trump of despoiling the integrity of the democratic system, interfering with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiling a co-equal branch of government.

His conduct on Jan. 6 and his baseless claims of election fraud leading up to that day resulted in widespread distrust, vandalization, injury and death, House impeachment managers will argue.

Because of Trump’s actions, the Democrats’ briefs have laid out, members of Congress, Vice President Mike Pence, congressional staff and journalists were menaced for hours as the insurrection unfolded.

“The easiest trials are the ones where you have the goods,” a senior aide to House impeachment managers said on a call Wednesday morning. “We have the goods, we will be presenting the goods, we will be tying the evidence all together in a compelling case that will make it clear to everyone that Donald Trump committed the most heinous constitutional crime possible: an armed insurrection against his own government, democracy and everyone who serves the people.”

New video footage of the siege is also expected to emerge Wednesday.

Once opening arguments from impeachment managers wrap, Trump’s defense team will be given the same amount of time, 16 hours, to respond. When opening arguments end, senators will then submit written questions to Senator Patrick Leahy.

The Vermont Democrat is presiding over the trial in the same capacity as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at Trump’s first impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Like Roberts, Leahy will read lawmakers’ questions aloud.

The trial is expected to continue through the weekend and potentially into early next week, but a senior aide said Wednesday that managers do not, at this point, expect to use the full two days to lay out their case.

In queuing up this week’s trial just a day ago, managers worked to deflect claims from Trump’s attorneys that the trial was unconstitutional — noting examples of precedent to impeach former officials at length, including in cases like that of Secretary of War William Belknap. Belknap resigned from his post after being caught up in scandal but was impeached anyway.

House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during the Tuesday impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. (Senate Television via AP)

On Tuesday, lead impeachment manager and Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin carried most of Democrats’ arguments and zeroed in on his visceral experience during the attack.

Raskin emotionally recounted bringing his 24-year-old daughter and her husband to the Capitol on Jan. 6 to watch the historic joint session.

“My son-in-law had never even been to the Capitol before,” Raskin said. “And when they were finally rescued over an hour later by Capitol officers, and we were together, I hugged them, and I apologized, and I told my daughter Tabitha … how sorry I was and I promised her it would not be like this again the next time she came back to the Capitol with me.”

He continued: “And you know what she said? She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol.’ Of all the terrible and brutal things I saw and I heard on that day and since then, that one hit me the hardest.”

Managers will likely share some of their own experiences during the attack as they make their case to convict Trump and ensure he is never allowed to run for office again.

A senior aide noted to reporters Wednesday that the difference in approach between the Trump defense team and managers is stark for a reason.

“There’s no credible defense for the president’s actions on that day,” the aide said.

Further, Trump’s team, with their first bite at the apple, failed to even refute the actions of their former reality television host client on the day of the attack or leading up to it, the senior aide added.

Enthusiastic about their case or not, there are still dozens of Republican senators who must be convinced to convict. A two-thirds majority, or 67 votes, are needed for conviction, necessitating 17 Republicans to side with Democrats.

