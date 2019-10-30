Impeachment Inquiry Ramps Up With State Dep’t Officials

WASHINGTON (CN) – Two State Department officials are set to testify Wednesday in the increasingly fast-moving impeachment inquiry, a day after a National Security Council official described efforts by the White House to misrepresent a summary of President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodomyr Zelensky.

Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman is said to have described the conduct Tuesday during nearly 10 hours of closed-door testimony before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees, as first reported by The New York Times, citing sources close to the probe.

Vindman reportedly told lawmakers that the summary of the call prepared by the White House in lieu of a transcript omitted key words and phrases, and that officials refused to let him make changes that would reflect the call more accurately.

One omission, marked by an ellipsis in the White House memo, is said to left out a line where Trump informed Zelensky about the existence of recordings where former Vice President Joe Biden purportedly discussed Ukrainian corruption.

Vindman wanted to make other edits, too, like directly naming Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian energy firm whose board included Biden’s son Hunter, instead of vaguely referring to it as a “company” in the summary.

The impeachment spotlight on President Trump will grow hotter Wednesday with closed-door sessions featuring State Department officials Catherine Croft and her predecessor, Christopher Anderson.

Before leaving the post in July, Anderson served as adviser to Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine. According to a copy of the opening remarks circulated ahead of his testimony, Anderson will say that a June 18 meeting with officials from the State and Energy departments included “vague discussions” about a push to have Ukraine open investigations for Trump.

Anderson’s testimony seems to place Energy Secretary Rick Perry at the June 18 meeting, marking the second time Perry’s account of events has raised questions.

Vindman told investigators during a July 10 White House briefing that he objected to EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s comments that Ukrainian officials should investigate the Bidens or Burisma Holdings. Fiona Hill, Trump’s then-adviser on Russia, came in moments later and told Sondland his comments were inappropriate. According to her testimony before impeachment investigators on Oct. 14, Perry was leaving as she entered the room.

In an Oct. 7 an interview with NBC News, Perry said “not once” did either Biden’s name come up during the July 10 briefing.

The Energy Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Anderson will divulge information about Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, too.

In his opening remarks, Anderson recalled a meeting with Trump’s then-national security adviser John Bolton. At the time, Bolton and Anderson discussed the need to improve U.S.-Ukraine relations and the possibility that more White House officials should be brought into diplomatic discussions.

Relations had warmed between the U.S. and Ukraine, Anderson will say, and inviting Zelensky to the White House could prove a helpful negotiating tool for Ukraine-Russia diplomatic negotiations

But Bolton warned Anderson about Giuliani.

“He cautioned that Mr. Giuliani was a key voice with the president on Ukraine which could be an obstacle to increased White House engagement,” Anderson plans to say in his opening remarks.

Anderson plans to further state that Giuliani was often fixated on Ukraine and asking the foreign country to begin investigating the Bidens and Burisma Holdings, even as other State Department officials urged caution.

The statement also alleges that senior White House officials stopped the State Department from issuing a statement of condemnation in November 2018 after Russia seized three Ukrainian ships.

The State Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Croft, who assumed Anderson’s role in mid-July, was a foreign service officer for nine years. Her work on Ukraine dates back to 2013 but it wasn’t until July 2017 that she came into the Trump administration’s orbit.

According to a statement of her remarks circulated ahead of today’s hearing, she will say she joined the National Security Council staff at the White House in 2017, around the time that the Trump administration weighed whether it should overturn a ban giving Ukraine weapons.

“As the director covering Ukraine, I staffed the president’s December 2017 decision to provide Ukraine with Javelin and anti-tank missile systems,” she will say. “I also staffed his September 2017 meeting with then-President Poroshenko on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly. Throughout both, I heard – directly and indirectly – President Trump describe Ukraine as a corrupt country.”

During her stint on the council — but before she became an adviser to Kurt Volker — Croft will also tell lawmakers that former Louisiana Republican Representative Robert Livingston called her often and with an unsettling request: Livingston wanted Croft’s help to oust then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

“He characterized Ambassador Yovanovitch as an ‘Obama holdover’ and associated with George Soros,” Croft will say. “It was not clear to me at the time — or now — at whose direction or at whose expense Mr. Livingston was seeking the removal of

Ambassador Yovanovitch. I documented these calls and told my boss, Fiona Hill, and George Kent, who was in Kyiv at the time.”

When Croft and Anderson’s tenure overlapped, Croft says it was then that she learned Volker was in “in touch” with Giuliani.

“However, ambassador Volker’s conversations with Giuliani were separate from my work, and I was generally unaware of when they spoke or what they spoke about,” she states in her opening remarks.

Croft says too she never had contact with Giuliani directly and was not on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky. She did, however, participate in a video conference on July 18 where a representative from the Office of Management and Budget revealed that White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney placed an “informal” hold on security aid to Ukraine.

“The only reason given was that the order came at the direction of the president. I had heard about the hold before that date, but do not remember the specific date,” Croft is expected to say.