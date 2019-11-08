Impeachment Committees Release Insights From Nat-Sec Officials

WASHINGTON (CN) – A new transcript released Friday from impeachment investigators quotes Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, as saying Ukraine would have to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, his son and the 2016 presidential election as a condition for Ukraine’s president getting a White House visit.

The testimony was delivered last week behind closed doors by Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top National Security Council expert on Ukraine.

The House committees conducting the impeachment probe released Vindman’s testimony on Friday, hours after Mulvaney defied a subpoena to give testimony of his own.

Vindman testified that the Mulvaney information came from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

The ambassador “just said that he had a conversation with Mr. Mulvaney, and this is what was required in order to get a meeting,” Vindman testified.

Vindman listened into the infamous July 25 phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that launched the impeachment probe and he told lawmakers in closed-door testimony that he was “concerned by the call.”

He reported the concerns about the call to National Security Council attorneys and said he was worried if Ukraine opened investigations into Biden and his son, it would be seen as political and could undercut “bipartisan support” for Ukraine.

The committees also released testimony from Fiona Hill, a former senior official for Russia and Europe on the National Security Council who testified before the committees on Oct. 14.

This story is developing…