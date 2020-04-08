Immigration Judges Urge Feds to Close Courts During Pandemic

(CN) – Calling business-as-usual immigration courts “an example of what not to do” to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the National Association of Immigration Judges revived their call Wednesday for the federal government to shut down courts that are still operating.

Immigrants awaiting deportation hearings line up outside the building that houses the immigration courts in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

Representing the 440 U.S. judges who hear cases in U.S. immigration courts, the judges’ union said a survey of 69 immigration courts across the country revealed only a few courts are closed, while over 60 remain open in full or limited operations.

Judge Ashley Tabaddor, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges, said “meeting in person, under crowded conditions, is completely unacceptable.”

“The federal government should be modeling best practices for containing the spread of this virus. The open immigration courts are an example of what not to do. Judges, attorneys, prosecutors and litigants are being forced to gather in courtrooms and buildings where there are confirmed cases of coronavirus and where people are visibly sick,” Tabaddor said in a statement.

Immigration judges are also interacting with guards and detainees traveling back and forth from detention facilities where Covid-19 has been confirmed, Tabaddor added.

“The U.S. Department of Justice is risking the lives of litigants and court personnel and imperiling the public by facilitating the spread of a deadly disease. It’s time to close the courts and move to a full telework model for the emergency cases – now,” she added.

The call revives an unprecedented joint memo by immigration judges, prosecutors and attorneys in March calling for the emergency closure of immigration courts in adherence with public health directives to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Three weeks later, the courts remain open.

In the time since, National Association of Immigration Judges members have reported being exposed to Covid-19 while at work, according to the organization.

There have been multiple incidents regarding coronavirus exposure in New York, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, where an immigration judge at Varick Immigration Court tested positive for the disease and has pneumonia. A staff member and attorney have also tested positive.

In Fishkill and Ulster, New York, there are nine confirmed Covid-19 cases among correction officers who transport detainees to and from court.

An immigration lawyer in Atlanta tested positive a day after appearing in a crowded courtroom, according to the organization.

Immigration court proceedings are still underway in Oakdale, Louisiana, where five prisoners from a nearby detention facility have died from Covid-19. An attorney and court staff member have also tested positive for the disease.

While the judges’ union is calling for the government to move court proceedings online, there have already been technology breakdowns in some attempts to create a telework environment.

Members have reported malfunctioning conference call systems and software used to hold court hearings by telephone, with calls being dropped and interpreters unable to hear witnesses. Creating an accurate record of the legal proceedings becomes impossible due to the technology breakdown, according to the organization.

“Not having functioning, modern technology so we can conduct remote hearings is simply embarrassing. Public and private organizations all over the world are adapting rapidly to remote work. What’s wrong at the U.S. Department of Justice?” Tabaddor asked.