Immigrants’ suit over unpaid prison labor will proceed

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A federal judge in Illinois allowed six formerly detained immigrants to bring their federal Trafficking Victims Protections Act claims against McHenry County and its officials who forced the detainees to perform unpaid janitorial work while they were imprisoned. Five of the immigrants’ claims under a similar state law are time-barred, however.

/ January 10, 2023

