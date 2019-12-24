Seeking Citizenship for Military Service
WASHINGTON – A federal court in Washington dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of immigrants who served in the military who seek naturalization based on their service, finding that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear such claims.
The immigrants enlisted in the U.S. military as part of the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, which permits non-citizens lawfully present in the county to enlist if they possess “critical foreign language skills or specialized medical training.