Tuesday, October 11, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Illinois mail-in ballot battle

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge blocked the state’s Democratic Party from intervening in a challenge to a portion of Illinois’ elections code that allows mail-in ballots to be received and counted up to 14 days after Election Day, saying the organization did not show that the suing parties will not adequately represent the party’s interests.

/ October 11, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...