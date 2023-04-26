Illinois gun control

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
CHICAGO — A federal court in Illinois denied a Chicago doctor’s motion for an injunction keeping Chicago, Cook County and Illinois from enforcing new laws restricting ownership and sale of certain firearms and large-capacity magazines. The regulations are not out of step with the nation’s history of restricting access to dangerous weapons.

/ April 26, 2023

Read the ruling here.

