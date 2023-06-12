Illinois becomes first state to ban book bans

Governor J.B. Pritzker compared the new law to Illinois' past firsts, such as being the first state in the union to ratify the 13th Amendment outlawing chattel slavery.

CHICAGO (CN) — Democratic Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a state law prohibiting book bans on Monday afternoon, making Illinois the first state in the union to adopt such a measure.

"Book bans are about censorship. Marginalizing people; marginalizing ideas and facts," Pritzker said in a prepared speech prior to signing the bill at Chicago's Harold Washington Library, amid the Chicago Public Library system's 150th anniversary celebrations. "Regimes ban books, not democracies."

Pritzker also compared signing the law to other times in history when Illinois was the first state to adopt progressive legislation, specifically when it was first to ratify the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery on Feb. 1, 1865, and first to ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote on June 10, 1919.

"Here in Illinois we don't hide from the truth, we embrace it. All of it," Pritzker said, adding that he wanted his own children to learn the truth of U.S. history, "warts and all."

The new law, which both houses of the state's General Assembly approved in May, says it guarantees the freedom of state public libraries "to acquire materials without external limitation." It also charges the Illinois state librarian and Illinois State Library system with implementing the Chicago-based American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights, a document which first and foremost asserts that "materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation."

The ALA this past March reported there were 1,269 attempts to censor library books and resources across the U.S. in 2022, representing challenges to 2,571 distinct works - most written by, for or about people of color and LGBTQ+ people. The ALA claimed this is the most book challenges it has ever recorded; nationwide it's nearly double the number of ban attempts the organization reported in 2021. Forty-three of those attempts last year, challenging 59 works, came from Illinois.

ALA Executive Director Tracie Hall said in her own prepared comments Monday that the new law represented the state and her own organization's attempt to take an active role in halting that trend.

"I am grateful because the moment that this bill became a reality, I shared it with the library community on social media," Hall said. "And the first person who responded, they said, 'someone is standing up.' And the next person said, 'Illinois is standing up.'"

However, some press at Monday's bill signing ceremony questioned the new law's apparent neutrality to all works regardless of viewpoint. One reporter asked how the law would affect books with explicitly discriminatory or right-wing views, such as works that deny the Holocaust or promote the debunked claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias largely sidestepped the question, answering that responsibility for what ended up in libraries across the state would fall to the library staff themselves, and that he trusted them to keep hateful material off the shelves.

"What this law does is, it says, 'let's trust the the experience and education of our librarians to decide what books should be in circulation,'" Giannoulias said.

When pushed on whether the law could protect potentially bigoted content in classrooms and libraries, he responded that it only prevents currently available books from being taken out of circulation based on "partisan or doctrinal beliefs."

"Librarians for many years have decided what books belong in circulation. We trust their expertise and experience," Giannoulias said.

The new law is also a rebuke to conservative lawmakers and political figures nationwide like Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom Pritzker alluded to in his comments Monday as "[a] hypocritical governor" who was "banning books written by LGBTQ authors, but then claiming censorship when the media fact-checks [him]."

In early 2022 DeSantis signed a trio of laws - the Parental Rights in Education Act, the Stop W.O.K.E Act and HB 1467 - which together have endangered the availability of books dealing with race, gender and sexuality in Florida schools and libraries. A statement released by Pritzker's office on Monday specifically named DeSantis as a figure promoting "censorship in the classroom."

Outside Florida, 17 other states have passed legislation limiting classroom materials and discussion of topics related to race, gender, sexuality and historical injustice in the U.S., often lumped together under vaguely defined epithets like "critical race theory" or "indoctrination."

Republican state lawmakers introduced similar legislation in Illinois in 2022 and early 2023, though the 2022 bills have since failed.