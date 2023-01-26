Thursday, January 26, 2023 | Back issues
Idaho phosphate mine put water, vulnerable bird at risk

BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge in Idaho ruled that the Bureau of Land Management erred in approving a phosphate mine in Caldwell Canyon: it did not consider the indirect effects of processing ore at a proposed plant, did not “take a hard look” at its effect on water resources and the vulnerable greater sage-grouse and did not consider alternatives that could have mitigated or eliminating harmful impacts to the threatened bird’s habitat.

Read the ruling here.

