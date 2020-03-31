Idaho Governor Approves Two Anti-Transgender Bills

(CN) – Idaho Governor Brad Little Monday evening signed into law two bills that place new restrictions on transgender individuals in the state.

The first of the two bills the Republican governor signed targets a transgender person’s ability to request a birth certificate change.

Under the new law, transgender individuals will no longer be able to change their listed sex on their official birth certificates and the certificate can only be amended within a single year of its initial filing. After that year has expired, the only grounds on which the certificate could be changed would be “fraud, duress, or material mistake of fact.”

Little’s approval of the bill comes almost exactly two years after U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy W. Dale ruled that a similar Idaho ban was unconstitutional. Dale said in March 2018 that a law banning transgender people from making birth certificate changes was in direct violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and ordered the ban to be scrapped. Dale also warned the state against future restrictions that would run into the same legal problem.

Legal experts say that the newly approved bill will likely face similar legal challenges. An analysis of the bill conducted by the Idaho attorney general’s office determined that the bill could ultimately be deemed unconstitutional.

The Idaho attorney general’s office also found that defending the bill in court could prove costly. While the state of Idaho maintains a constitutional defense fund to help pay for legal costs associated with defending such laws such, the Attorney general’s office said a proper defense could cost up to $1 million dollars.

The fund reportedly has a current balance of $1.3 million dollars and has not funded a winning case since the mid-1990s.

Backers of the bill, however, saw they are aware of the possible road ahead for the birth certificate bill.

“I think we all understand what the costs and what the risks are in making the decision to go forward,” Republican Senator Jim Rice told the Associated Press.

The second transgender-related bill Little signed Monday bans transgender woman and girls from participating in women’s sports sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. The law states that a female transgender student will not be allowed to join a women’s sports team.

Supporters of the bill argue that these new restrictions will help to ensure fairness in sports, saying that transgender female athletes could have unfair advantages.

Republican Idaho Representative Barbara Ehardt has said that the bill is about ensuring fair opportunities.

“As we look at the culture we’re in right now to have opportunities taken away from girls and women by boys and men, it’s not right, it’s absolutely not right,” Ehardt said, according to Boise news station KBOI.

Opponents to the bill, meanwhile, say that the bill is discriminatory against transgender girls and women who want to participate in sports, that it will require transgender females to undergo invasive or humiliating tests to prove their gender, and that such restrictions could turn prospective athletes away from sports altogether.

The Human Rights Campaign, one of the largest LGBTQ civil rights organization in the county, said that the bill marks Idaho as the first state in 2020 to target transgender people in such a direct way.

“We are living in an unprecedented global health crisis, with confirmed cases of Covid-19 increasing on a daily basis in Idaho, across the United States and around the world, but Governor Brad Little and the Idaho legislature have decided to prioritize the demonization of transgender people,” Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement.

“This is unacceptable, and a gross misuse of taxpayer funds and trust. Idaho is leading the way in anti-transgender discrimination, and at a time when life is hard enough for everyone, Idaho’s elected leaders will be remembered for working to make their transgender residents’ lives even harder,” he added. “Shame on Governor Little and the legislators who championed these heinous pieces of legislation.”