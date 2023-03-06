Monday, March 6, 2023
Idaho county challenges spent nuclear fuel storage

BOISE, Idaho — Butte County, Idaho sued the Department of Energy to end the agency's interim storage of highly radioactive spent nuclear fuel at the Idaho National Laboratory, which the county claims has been done without the statutorily mandated annual duties under the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982, and comes with "ongoing social and economic impacts."

/ March 6, 2023
This Nov. 29, 2018, file photo, shows the Transient Test Reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, in eastern Idaho. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)

Click here to read the complaint.  

