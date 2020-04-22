Law 

ICE Subpoenas

DENVER — A federal magistrate judge in Colorado ordered the Denver Sheriff to comply with administrative subpoenas from Immigration and Customs Enforcement seeking information related to three individuals who are currently or were recently in the sheriff’s custody on criminal charges. The sheriff challenged the legality of the subpoenas but the court ruled she did not cite any authority “other than the lack of specific language in the statute explicitly applying to local governments.”

