ICE subpoena

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge declined the federal government’s motion to quash subpoena of a senior ICE official as part of Florida’s challenge to the government’s immigration policies, which allegedly involve the release of undocumented immigrants who are due to be detained.

/ September 6, 2022

Read the ruling here.

