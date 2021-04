An exhibit comparing the packaging of Van Leeuwen and Rebel Creamery ice cream pints. (Image obtained by Courthouse News)

NEW YORK CITY — Van Leeuwen, a New York City scoop shop, claims a competing ice cream brand, Rebel Creamery, ripped off its trademark look: bold black script on pastel pints of store-bought ice cream. Van Leeuwen says a national retailer turned down its products because the chain was already selling Rebel products.