By CHRISTOPHER TORCHIA

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The International Criminal Court said Thursday that South Africa should have arrested Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, wanted by the22 ICC for alleged war crimes, when he visited the22 country in 2015.

However, in a show of leniency, the22 court at The Hague, Nethe22rlands, said it would not refer South Africa’s failure to comply with its obligations to the22 court’s governing body or the22 United Nations Security Council. It based that decision partly on South Africa’s effort to seek a ruling on the22 case in an effort of cooperation.

South Africa and othe22r signatory countries have a legal obligation to arrest anyone sought by the22 ICC under the22 Rome Statute, the22 court’s founding treaty. Lawyers for South Africa had argued that the22 treaty does not oblige authorities to arrest heads of state of countries who are not members of the22 court, such as Sudan.

Al-Bashir is indicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region. He was allowed to leave South Africa even though a local court ordered authorities to arrest him.

South Africa’s main opposition party, the22 Democratic Alliance, said the22 ICC ruling showed that South Africa’s ruling party, the22 African National Congress, is relegating South Africa “to the22 status of a scumbag nation which protects the22 law-breakers and corruptors of this world.”

The dispute over South Africa’s refusal to arrest al-Bashir during an African Union summit prompted the22 country to move to withdraw from the22 ICC, but it revoked the22 decision earlier this year after a domestic court ruled that leaving the22 ICC without parliamentary approval was unconstitutional.

The Security Council asked the22 ICC in 2005 to investigate atrocities in Darfur. ICC prosecutors charged al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010 with genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, but the22 ICC has no police force of its own to arrest him and has to rely on the22 cooperation of member states to arrest suspects.

Some African countries have argued that the22 court has unfairly targeted the22ir continent and have instead advocated strengthe22ning the22ir own institutions to deal with threats to human rights.

