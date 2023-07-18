ICC reopens investigation into Philippines deadly drug war

By its own figures, the government counts more than 6,000 people suspected of drug use killed during a brutal crackdown by the former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (CN) — Granting a request from its chief prosecutor, the International Criminal Court on Tuesday reactivated its investigation into the murder of thousands of suspected drug users in the Philippines.

The world’s only permanent court for atrocity crimes had first opened the investigation into the Philippines in 2018 after human rights groups accused the country’s then president, Rodrigo Duterte, of committing crimes against humanity during his so-called war on drugs.

Manila meanwhile told the court that it was looking into the estimated 6,000 deaths, mostly men living in poverty, and asked the court to suspend the investigation. “The court may only exercise jurisdiction where national legal systems fail to do so, which is certainly not the case in the Philippines,” the country said in a 2021 letter to prosecutor Karim Khan.

While the ICC's charter says the court is supposed to intervene only in situations where the national courts are unwilling or unable to bring justice, or if a country asks for assistance, Khan has since asked the Philippines for more information about the domestic proceedings. On Tuesday, a three-judge panel of The Hague-based court noted that his request has gone unanswered.

Manila failed to show that “investigations or prosecutions are taking place or have taken place,” Judge Marc Perrin de Brichambaut said while reading out the court's decision.

Duterte, known for his bombastic, profanity-laced tirades, withdrew his country from the ICC over the investigation, calling it a “politically motivated witch hunt.” Duterte left office in 2022 and his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., has also refused to cooperate.

Under the Rome Statute, which created the ICC in 2002, the court retains jurisdiction over countries for the years they were members.

Ahead of the announcement, Philippines Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said that his government will continue to refuse any ICC investigation. “What will they [the ICC] do? Invade us? Do they want to invade us like a colony again?” he asked reporters.

Human rights groups applauded the decision. “The ICC appeals judges’ ruling marks the next step toward justice for victims of ‘drug war’ killings and their families,” Bryony Lau of Human Rights Watch said in an email.

In 2021, a pretrial panel approved then-prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings. “The so-called ‘war on drugs’ campaign cannot be seen as a legitimate law enforcement operation, and the killings neither as legitimate nor as mere excesses in an otherwise legitimate operation,” the court said in a statement.

Bensouda opened the investigation into murders that occurred from July 1, 2016, the day Duterte took office, until March 16, 2019, the day the country’s withdrawal from the court took effect. She also asked judges to look into killings in the Davao area from Nov. 1, 2011, the date the Philippines joined the ICC. Duterte served as the mayor of Davao during that time.