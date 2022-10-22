Saturday, October 22, 2022 | Back issues
Hunter Biden’s laptop

/ October 22, 2022
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. — John Paul Mac Isaac, who repaired Hunter Biden’s laptop, is suing him, as well as CNN, Politico and U.S. Representative Adam Schiff for alleged defamation, claiming they falsely accused him of working with Russia to spread disinformation and influence the U.S. presidential elections. 

Read the complaint here.

