How ocean-floor cooking stabilized complex life on Earth

A chemical process often seen in the kitchen may help scientists combat climate change. They say underwater instances of the Maillard reaction increased oxygen and lowered atmospheric carbon dioxide.

(CN) — Life on Earth’s surface can give credit to a cooking process that happens on its seabed.

When it takes place in kitchens, the Maillard reaction causes food to get its distinct smell and flavor as it browns. Named after the French scientist who discovered it, the reaction occurs as small molecules of organic carbon are converted into bigger molecules known as polymers.

But the same chemical process also occurs on seabeds when microorganisms die. Caroline Peacock, a professor at the University of Leeds, discussed the aquatic reactions to shed light on a study in which she was the research team lead.

Published Wednesday in the journal Nature, the study looks at what happens to microscopic organisms once they die and sink to the sea floor. Bacteria normally consumes those organisms, using oxygen in the decay process and releasing carbon dioxide that eventually reaches the atmosphere.

But when the Maillard reaction occurs, converting smaller molecules into larger ones, the microorganisms don't break down as easily. Researchers found that those larger molecules instead store as sediment for tens of thousands of years, maybe even millions of years.

Over the last 400 million years, this preservation of organic carbon in the seabed limited the release of carbon dioxide and allowed more oxygen to reach Earth’s atmosphere. The study credits such preservation with having limited variation in the warming of the Earth’s land surface to an average of approximately 5 degrees Celsius.

Oliver Moore, a biogeochemistry research fellow in the School of Earth and Environment at Leeds, said scientists had been theorizing as far as back as the 1970s that the Maillard reaction occurred slowly in marine sediments. In this the study, however, researchers observed that the process gets sped up thanks to iron and manganese found in seawater.

“Iron and manganese act as catalysts allowing the reaction to produce substantially more geopolymers in the seabed than previously thought,” Moore, the study's first author, said in an email. “This is really exciting because these complex geopolymers might escape microbial breakdown and help to preserve organic carbon over geological timescales. We think iron and manganese might be integral to organic carbon preservation and thus to the global carbon cycle, which regulates Earth’s atmosphere and plays a fundamental role in creating a stable climate.”

Dr. Oliver Moore pipettes a solution of simple organic molecules into a solution of various metals that theoretically may speed up the Maillard reaction. (University of Leeds via Courthouse News)

When modeling how much organic carbon locked into the seabed due to the Maillard reaction, the researchers estimated that around 4 million tons of organic carbon become locked into the seabed each year. The study notes that approximately 50 London Tower Bridges would have an equivalent weight.

The researchers tested their theory at Oxfordshire’s Diamond Light Source, where the study says they mixed simple organic compounds with different forms of iron and manganese in the laboratory at 10 degrees Celsius, which replicates the temperature of the seabed. Their analysis showed that the laboratory samples that underwent the Maillard reaction matched the samples collected from seabed locations around the world, per the study.

Once the scientists understood one geochemical process, they turned their attention to a new possibility: that better understanding Earth’s other geochemical processes could aid the global fight against modern-day climate change.

“Earth is one big biogeochemical factory, in which every part is intricately connected,” Peacock said in an email. “The rapid climate change that we are experiencing shows us that some parts of our planetary factory are out of kilter. By understanding the factory, we have a better chance of identifying which processes are most affected by humans, and how those processes are leading to knock-on impacts across the Earth system. If we understand the processes, we can try to mitigate our actions and limit climate change.”