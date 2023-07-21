Friday, July 21, 2023
How common is ‘taser?’

LAS VEGAS — A federal court in Nevada granted summary judgment to the manufacturer of Taser-brand weapons, ruling against a former Taser distributor that began refurbishing conducted-energy weapons and selling them as Tasers. It could not show the term “Taser” has come to refer to all such non-lethal weapons. A trial will proceed on trademark infringement, false advertising and other claims.

