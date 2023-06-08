Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee to act as defense in Paxton impeachment trial

Buzbee said suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton will not be removed from office by the Texas Senate, calling the process a "sham from the get-go."

AUSTIN, Texas (CN) — During a defiant news conference Wednesday, Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee announced he will be leading the legal defense team representing suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impending impeachment trial before the state Senate.

Buzbee used the conference, which was held at the Republican Party of Texas headquarters in downtown Austin, to attack the process by which the Texas House of Representatives brought the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton late last month.

“The impeachment articles that have been laid out by the House are baloney,” said Buzbee. “I'm embarrassed by [the Texas House] would send something like that out, would vote on something like that and send it to the Senate with a suggestion that there should be some sort of trial.”

Buzbee is a well-known figure in the state of Texas. He has led high-profile lawsuits against NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson for allegations of sexual assault and the Houston-based rapper Travis Scott following a 2021 concert in which hundreds were crushed during a crowd surge.

The lawyer is also no stranger to politics. In 2019, Buzbee launched an unsuccessful bid to become the mayor of Houston. Despite making it to a runoff, Buzbee was bested by incumbent Sylvester Turner.

Buzbee criticized the House for the speed at which the 20 articles of impeachment and the validity of the evidence brought against Paxton.

On May 25, the House Committee on General Investigating, comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats, unanimously voted to file articles of impeachment against Paxton. The articles marked the culmination of an investigation the committee opened into the attorney general after he asked lawmakers to fund a $3.3 million settlement in a whistleblower lawsuit filed against him by a group of former employees.

In their lawsuit, the whistleblowers accuse Paxton of retaliating against them after they reported him to the FBI for using his office to benefit an Austin real estate investor and campaign donor Nate Paul. Paxton is also alleged to have accepted bribes from Paul in the form of renovations to his Austin-area home and a job for a woman whom the attorney general was having an extramarital affair with.

Two days after the articles of impeachment were filed, the Texas House voted 121-23 in favor of the measure.

Before the vote, Representative Andrew Murr, a Republican from Junction and chair of the General Investigating Committee urged his fellow lawmakers to vote in favor of impeachment saying, “We will not tolerate corruption, bribery, abuse of office retaliation and all the related charges that have been presented to you.”

Buzbee accused the investigating committee of rushing the proceedings and failing to provide Paxton with adequate due process to plead his case.

“It took less than 72 hours for the House to pass those articles of impeachment… what they did was convene a hurried, secretive kangaroo court more like something you would see in a third world country,” said Buzbee. “They rejected every ethical, moral and legal concept that exists in law.”

Buzbee will be facing off against two other prominent Texas lawyers based in the Houston area, Rusty Hardin and Dick DeGuerin.

Hardin is known for representing a plethora of celebrities from the world of sports, TV evangelism and millionaires. DeGuerin is an experienced criminal defense attorney who has notably represented cult leader David Koresh and real estate mogul Robert Durst, who was acquitted of the murder and dismemberment of his neighbor in 2003. Durst was later convicted for a separate murder, that of journalist Susan Berman, in 2021.

Buzbee took an opportunity to criticize his legal opponents during Wednesday’s news conference.

“These lawyers made their bones by successfully representing some of the most notorious and famous alleged wrongdoers in Texas,” said Buzbee. “I've never been called upon to represent somebody who allegedly killed someone, cut up their body and threw it into Galveston Bay.”

Along with Buzbee, Houston-area lawyer Dan Cogdell will also be defending Paxton in the Senate trial. Cogdell has represented Paxton in past cases including his 2015 indictment on charges of securities fraud. Despite the indictment being eight years old, the criminal case has been stuck in procedural wrangling and a trial date has yet to be set.

The Senate trial is set to begin no later than Aug. 28. Buzbee called on the Senate to hold its trial later, holding that it would give both sides more time to prepare.

One question lingering is whether Paxton’s wife Angela, who has served as a member of the Texas Senate since 2019, will recuse herself from the trial.

Paxton has continued to argue his innocence and claim that the impeachment proceeding against him is politically motivated. While the elected AG remains suspended from office, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John Scott to serve as interim attorney general.