Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Housing advocacy

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A federal court in South Carolina granted the state attorney general’s motion to stay an NAACP lawsuit seeking a declaration that would allow it to give legal advice to tenants facing eviction without the threat of legal action by the state for providing advice without a law. The matter will wait pending a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling related to the NAACP Housing Advocate project.

/ August 15, 2023

Read the ruling here.

