House Wins En Banc Review of McGahn Subpoena Case

WASHINGTON (CN) — The full D.C. Circuit on Friday agreed to hear the House Judiciary Committee’s bid to secure testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn.

In the same unsigned order, the court also agreed to rehear en banc the House of Representative’s lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the southern border, citing “the common issue of Article III standing” in each case.

The order comes two weeks after a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 that separation of powers principles prevent courts from weighing in on whether the White House could block McGahn from complying with the Judiciary Committee’s subpoena.

A different three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit heard arguments in the national emergency case in February, but had yet to issue a ruling. Trump declared the national emergency at the border as part of an effort to free up billions of dollars more than Congress set aside for construction of his long-promised wall along the southern border.

U.S. Circuit Judges Gregory Katsas and Neomi Rao, both Trump appointees who served in the White House, did not participate in the decision of whether the full court should hear the cases.

Developing story…