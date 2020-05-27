House Vote to Re-Up Surveillance Act at a Crossroads

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies at a 2019 Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on alleged abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (CN) — Hours ahead of an anticipated Wednesday night vote on a controversial surveillance law, bipartisan concerns now threaten to capsize reauthorization efforts that have been in the works for months.

The House vote follows an extension passed in March to continue three expiring programs of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a law that lets the federal government conduct surveillance and access certain records when conducting intelligence investigations.

In addition to the extension, the March update included some changes, such as eliminating an authorization for the government to collect details about phone calls and text messages, as well as changing the circumstances by which the surveillance court appoints friends of the court to aid decision-making.

The House must vote on the measure again, however, because the version that the Senate passed on May 14 tacked on an amendment that calls for the court to appoint friends of the court in all cases that raise a “sensitive investigate matter.”

But the second pass through the House is not a guarantee. On Tuesday night, as House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer released a schedule suggesting Wednesday votes on the legislation as late as 10 p.m., President Donald Trump urged House Republicans in a tweet to vote against reauthorizing the provisions of FISA, which he has frequently criticized.

In their criticisms, Trump and his allies in Congress have particularly cited scathing inspector general reports that fault the FBI for its handling of FISA applications, including those related to former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

An update of the House schedule released this afternoon no longer includes specific times, informing members only that votes on the legislation are expected and that information about timing would be “announced as soon as it becomes available.”

This followed a Wednesday morning statement from the Justice Department opposing two measures that have otherwise gotten bipartisan support.

“Given the cumulative negative effect of the legislative changes on the department’s ability to identify and track terrorists and spies, the department must oppose the legislation now under consideration in the House,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd said in a statement. “If passed, the attorney general would recommend that the president veto the legislation.”

The Justice Department groused first about the amicus amendment from Senators Mike Lee and Patrick Leahy, who are a Republican and Democrat, respectively, representing Utah and Vermont. An additional amendment that the agency has called out would prohibit the government from collecting internet browsing and search data about Americans without a warrant.

This measure was marshaled by Representatives Zoe Lofgren and Warren Davidson, a California Democrat and an Ohio Republican, respectively.

Politico reported Tuesday night that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has asked House Democrats to pull the bill. A spokesman for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi did not return a request for comment on the bill’s status early Wednesday afternoon.

With Trump threatening a veto, it is unclear whether the legislation will get the support of the Republican minority in the House. Even if it passes on the strength of Democrats, its fate on a second pass through the Senate is also uncertain without the president’s backing.

Oklahoma Representative Tom Cole indicated on Wednesday that the current version of the bill could be in peril, but lawmakers were uncertain about its ultimate fate at a meeting meant to outline the terms of the floor debate on the legislation.

“We can both protect our national security and protect the privacy of individuals,” the Republican Cole said at a House Rules Committee meeting considering the bill Wednesday. “Congress is capable of walking and chewing gum at the same time and I believe we can and will ultimately reach the appropriate balance in FISA. However, I’m not sure, Mr. Chairman, that we’ve reached it yet.”

The Lofgren-Davidson amendment has also exposed a rift on the left. Lofgren and Davidson initially supported an amendment mirroring one pushed by Senator Ron Wyden to completely ban the FBI from collecting internet data without a warrant. That proposal would have raised the standard for the FBI to obtain internet data, but it narrowly failed in the Senate.

But the final version of the Lofgren amendment, which is a compromise with Representative Adam Schiff, limited the ban to Americans. A statement Schiff gave to The New York Times on Tuesday suggests the amendment was even more narrow and could allow the FBI to still gather data that might unintentionally include information about Americans.

Though he initially supported the amendment, Wyden reversed course following Schiff’s comments and withdrew his support of the Lofgren-Davidson amendment and the reauthorization bill itself. Advocacy groups, including the progressive group Demand Progress and the ACLU, have also raised concerns about the amendment.

Speaking to colleagues at the House Rules Committee meeting Wednesday morning, Lofgren said her preference would be to vote on Wyden’s Senate amendment, but that the language she has put forward is a necessary compromise. She downplayed concerns that the bill would allow incidental collection of certain data from Americans, saying the government would have to misread the law to claim that authority.

She said, while it is reasonable given past behavior to assume intelligence agencies might stretch the plain language of the law, the Lee-Leahy amendment specifically requires a friend of the court be appointed if the agencies advance a unique interpretation of the law.

Davidson went further, accusing Schiff of detonating a bipartisan agreement with his statement.

“Mr. Schiff has attempted to fracture the coalition by stating things that he knows to be false, which, frankly in my opinion would not be the first time that he has used such tactics,” Davidson said at the meeting.