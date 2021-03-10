House Set to Pass $1.9 Trillion Coronavirus Relief Bill

After days of delay, the House will take the final steps to bring economic relief to Americans with a vote on President Biden’s coronavirus stimulus plan.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., flanked by Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., left, and Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., holds a news conference Tuesday ahead of a vote on Democrats’ $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (CN) — The House is poised to pass the American Rescue Plan on Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for $1,400 direct payments to many Americans in addition to billions of dollars for testing, tracing and other initiatives to combat Covid-19.

The $1.9 trillion bill did not exactly sail through the legislative process, hitting several snags along the way. In the Senate last week, offering amendments to the bill took more than 24 hours, with the added delay of Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson’s refusal to skip the procedural step of reading the 628-page bill in its entirety.

While President Joe Biden conceded the legislative process would change the bill’s provisions as amendments were introduced, the president himself agreed to pare back eligibility for who could receive the $1,400 stimulus checks, moving the income cap down from $100,000 to $80,000.

Senators also spent an entire day last week waiting for West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to find an unemployment benefit plan to his liking.

Democrats ultimately agreed to keep enhanced jobless aid at an extra $300 per week instead of the proposed $400. The compromise with Manchin also shields the first $10,200 of those dollars from federal taxes. Meanwhile, senators voted to kill an amendment offered by Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The bill narrowly passed through the Senate on Saturday after lawmakers labored all night on a mountain of amendments. That vote set up final congressional approval by the House before the bill can go to Biden’s desk for his signature.

Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process to pass the relief package, lowering the Senate vote ceiling to 50 instead of the usual 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster.

The House Rules Committee moved the bill to the full chamber on Tuesday afternoon. The committee’s chairman, Massachusetts Democrat Jim McGovern, touted a litany of provisions included in the bill that he said are necessary to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It will put more vaccines in arms, put more kids back safely in schools, put more money in people’s pockets and put more people back to work,” McGovern said. “There are many transformational provisions here, including a landmark child care allowance and programs that will help cut childhood poverty in half.”

He added, “All told, this bill represents the largest anti-poverty effort in a generation.”

But Republicans like Texas Congressman Michael Burgess were less enthused by the bill’s inevitable passage, which will deliver a big legislative win for Biden.

“Three times the House will have debated and passed the partisan package and only 9% is actually dedicated to actually crushing the coronavirus,” Burgess said. “This isn’t just disappointing, it’s irresponsible and it’s unrepresentative of the American people.”

Quickly rebutting Burgess on Tuesday, McGovern simply entered an article from Politico into the congressional record that outlined how many Republican mayors in Arizona, Florida and even Burgess’ home state of Texas were supportive of Biden’s plan.

“I raise that because the only place where this bill isn’t bipartisan is here in Washington,” McGovern said. “Republican mayors and Republican governors all across the country want this bill, 70% of the American people want this bill.”