House Rebukes Trump for Blocking Whistleblower Complaint

WASHINGTON (CN) – House lawmakers adopted a rule Wednesday calling for a nonbinding resolution to provide Congress with a whistleblower complaint said to be related to President Donald Trump’s request that Ukraine launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

A final vote on the resolution is set for late Wednesday afternoon. The rule passed in a 228-191 vote.

The resolution calls for the whistleblower’s complaint to be forwarded to the appropriate congressional committees for review and also calls for the whistleblower to be allowed to speak freely with committee lawmakers.

It also formally calls for the preservation of all records related to the complaint and demands that Trump cease discrediting the whistleblower openly. Speaking last week in the Oval Office, Trump – who admitted he did not know the identity of the whistleblower – told reporters the complaint was a “political hack job” and “ridiculous.”

“It’s a partisan whistleblower. They shouldn’t even have information. I’ve had conversations with many leaders. They’re always appropriate,” the president said.

The resolution says Trump and other senior administration officials engaged in “unprecedented and highly inappropriate efforts” to discredit the intelligence community whistleblower when they refused to timely send the complaint to Congress for review under long-established national security guidelines.

The House Select Committee on Intelligence should have obtained the complaint first, according to existing federal statutes. According to Wednesday’s resolution, not since 2010 – when the inspector general for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence was first created – has a whistleblower complaint ever been withheld from the committee.

The resolution also directly condemns Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence who first refused to comply with the Intelligence Committee’s request. Maguire also improperly attempted to overrule the inspector general’s determination that the complaint was urgent, the resolution states.

Maguire is expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

According to the resolution, the Trump administration’s stonewalling represents a “stark and unprecedented break with how whistleblower procedures have been interpreted in the past, raises serious and related questions about the application of federal laws relating to whistleblowers and undermines the committee’s statutory oversight over elements of the intelligence community and intelligence related activities.”

The vote in the House follows a unanimous vote by the Senate on Tuesday to release the whistleblower complaint to intelligence committees, though under a more limited scope. It also comes as the ground in Washington has shifted to impeachment territory.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the formal launch of an impeachment inquiry Tuesday, saying that it was sparked by Trump’s own admission that he asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to take actions that would benefit him politically.

In a memo documenting a portion of Trump and Zelensky’s phone call in July, Trump explicitly states: “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it.”

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great,” Trump continued, before adding that he would have his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and U.S. Attorney General William Barr call Zelensky to “get to the bottom of it.”

“I’m sure you will figure it out,” the president added.

Trump is accused of pressuring Zelensky to investigate alleged misconduct of Hunter Biden regarding work he did for a Ukrainian energy company. However, a Ukrainian official earlier this year said there was no evidence of wrongdoing by the former vice president or his son.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told reporters Wednesday morning that whether his Republican colleagues agree that impeachment is necessary matters little.

“We already know – and senior leadership in Congress knows – we couldn’t get an explanation for why military aid [to Ukraine] was being withheld. Now the president has given conflicting alibis,” Schiff said.

Though the chairman has been deeply critical of the president and the administration overall, Schiff had previously been mostly cautious when discussing impeachment. He did not back calls for impeachment even at the height of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But the whistleblower complaint has changed that.

“It is the most serious misconduct committed by the president so far and that’s after a long series of misconduct. It’s one thing when a candidate is seeking the help of a foreign power and makes use of that help as the Mueller report made clear he did. It’s even more serious when as president, he obstructs justice. It’s more serious when using the power of his office, he withholds vital military assistance to an ally against an adversary and then pressures them to get dirt for an election,” Schiff said.

The White House’s release of the phone call memo failed to temper frustration from Democrats.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said in a statement that the memo shows Trump “discussing the United States’ assistance to Ukraine before seeking foreign interference in the 2020 election.”

“It is a striking abdication of his responsibility to put the security and integrity of our country first, instead putting his own personal interests first,” Hoyer said. “What must now occur is the transmission to Congress of the full and unredacted inspector general’s report on the whistleblower’s complaint… The American people deserve answers and must learn if their trust has been betrayed and their democracy put at risk.”