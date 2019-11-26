House Panel Sues to Enforce Subpoena for Census Records

WASHINGTON (CN) – Riding on a unanimous Supreme Court ruling effectively blocking the Trump administration from including a citizenship question on the 2020 census, the House Oversight Committee on Tuesday sued Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for not responding to a congressional subpoena for records on the hotly debated issue.

Barr and Ross have refused to hand over documents in response to the bipartisan House subpoena since the high court’s decision in June. The House committee said the cloak of executive privilege, relied on by Trump aides who commonly refuse to answer subpoenas, is “uniquely inappropriate” in this case.

“Among the government misconduct here—the reason the Supreme Court found bad faith in this record—is the very same attempt at concealment that the Defendants are now seeking to advance by cloaking their communications in the protection of the Constitution,” the 85-page complaint states.

The lawsuit was filed in D.C. federal court by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, the New York Democrat who took over chairing the committee after Congressman Elijah Cummings died last month.

Maloney said in a statement that since the Supreme Court ruling, both Barr and Ross have “doubled down on their open defiance of the rule of law” by refusing to provide Congress with a single additional document.

Less than a month after the ruling, the House voted to hold both senior officials in contempt of Congress for refusing to produce the documents.

