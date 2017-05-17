House Panel Invites Comey to Testify on Trump Interference

(CN) – The House oversight committee said Wednesday that it will hold a May 24 hearing to investigate if Trump interfered in FBI probe, and that it has asked former FBI Director James Comey to testify.

In the meantime, Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee said Wednesday they also expect to ask ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify to Congress.

“I think the legislative process is pretty much ground to a halt until you get the Comey episode dealt with,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a member of the committee

Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island also said he also expects a request will be made to Comey sooner rather than later.

Comey wrote a memo after one February meeting at the White House stating that President Donald Trump had asked him to shut down the FBI’s investigation of sacked national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The Judiciary committee has requested memos and other documents. – Developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...