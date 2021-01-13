House Opens Impeachment Debate Against Trump for Sedition

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., third from right, speaks during a press conference at New York City Hall on Jan. 9. Mayor Bill de Blasio is second from right. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

WASHINGTON (CN) — President Donald Trump will likely be the first American president impeached twice, by two separate Congresses, after lawmakers began to debate the sedition allegations against him Wednesday morning.

Last week’s insurrectionist attack on what many congressional and Senate leadership called the “temple of Democracy” was only the second time in U.S. history the building had been stormed — British troops set the structure ablaze during the war of 1812. This time, as U.S. Capitol Police defended the space where lawmakers in both chambers prepared to debate the counting of certified electors, a mob of armed extremists overwhelmed the building. They called among other things for the death of perceived Trump enemies, beginning with those next in the line of succession: Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate President pro tempore Chuck Grassley.

The president hours before had encouraged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol and protest the tally that would inevitably confirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries has confirmed that investigations are being conducted into other speakers at the “Save America” rally, including Donald Trump Jr. and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, who said there should be “trial by combat” if Republicans weren’t allowed to examine Dominion voting machines.

Four civilians died in the resulting melee, and two U.S. Capitol Police officers died in the following days — Officer Brian D. Sicknick was beaten with a flag and later died of those injuries; Officer Howard Liebengood killed himself on Saturday.

Michigan Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and a handful of other lawmakers responded last Thursday by drafting articles of impeachment against Trump. A week later, that number has swelled to more than 200 House members of Congress — including two Republican lawmakers: John Katko of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

According to a New York Times report, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pleased with Democrats’ quick movement and believes the president committed impeachable offenses. Whether more will join him is yet unclear.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer introduced articles of impeachment Monday, but debate on the measure was delayed by an objection from West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney.

Simultaneously on Monday, Hoyer introduced a resolution by Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin to invoke the 25th Amendment; it passed late Tuesday night by a 223-205 vote. Before the final tally, Vice President Pence wrote to Speaker Pelosi that he wouldn’t be assembling the Cabinet for a vote to remove the president. Twitter and Facebook have booted Trump off their platforms since the insurrection, but the outgoing president defended his pre-mob speech Tuesday while visiting part of the border wall in Texas.

Wednesday’s debate was organized the night prior by a House Rules Committee to include several separate panels of congressional leaders speaking in support of impeaching Trump.

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon rebuffed some Republican arguments that Democrats were rushing to a “snap impeachment,” noting President Andrew Johnson was impeached in just three days.

She said the evidence against Trump is as evident as it had been in that 1800s-era impeachment — Johnson sent a letter informing Congress he had dismissed the secretary of war, mailing evidence of presidential misconduct to lawmakers’ desks. Trump had done the same through his mob incitement, she said, sending a mob to Congress’ lap.

Representative Al Green said Trump had weaponized hate, and that he was worried about Americans living in fear as a result of last Wednesday’s attack. Many do not have protection from the types of verbal or physical assault in the same manner as members of Congress, noted Green, who is Black.

“I know what this kind of hate looks like, I’ve had a cross burned in my yard,” Green said. “I know what this kind of hate sounds like, I’ve been called ugly names, I’m 73 years old.”

Green went on to describe an early memory of his Christmas morning joy cut short after he’d received a long-sought bicycle as a present. On his inaugural ride, he was shot with BB guns by young boys crouching in a wooded area nearby, because of his race.

“Some of us have lived through some things that cause us to understand why we have to deal with hate,” Green said. “This is not something that I know vicariously, this is something that I know intimately.”

The House will likely spend a portion of Wednesday debating Trump’s involvement in stoking a mob that lobbed racial slurs at U.S. Capitol Police officers and carried Rebel Battle flags throughout the building. It is unknown if action will immediately be taken on the articles in the Senate, with McConnell having the sole power to reconvene that body before Biden’s inauguration.

California Democrat Ted Lieu, alongside Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline, formally introduced an article of impeachment Monday for the “incitement of insurrection.”

The article specifically moves to impeach the president for high crimes and misdemeanors, a contrast to articles for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power that the 116th Congress forwarded to the Senate in 2019.

Cicilline’s article outlines how Trump’s false claims that he had won the election “by a landslide” ignited a crowd gathered on the Lincoln Memorial.

“He also willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol,” the article states. “Incited by President Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol, injured law enforcement personnel, … and engaged in violent, deadly, destructive and seditious acts.”

Pelosi chose impeachment managers — members of Congress who will argue their case against Trump before the Senate — Tuesday night. This group is made up of Cicilline, Lieu, and Representatives Jamie Raskin, Joaquin Castro, Eric Swalwell, Joe Neguse, Madeleine Dean, Stacey Plaskett and Diana DeGette.