House Managers, Trump Lawyers Face Senate Q&A Firing Squad

WASHINGTON (CN) — Now the senators can be heard, asking burning questions by proxy.

Senators in the impeachment trial have frequently been analogized to jurors, who are warned by the sergeant-at-arms before every day of proceedings to sit quietly in their seats – on pain of imprisonment.

On Wednesday, however, those senators wrote questions down for the House impeachment managers and White House lawyers — acting as prosecutors and defense attorneys, respectively — to be read by the presiding Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

The very first question presented by Roberts was a combined query from expected swing vote Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney.

Curious about how motive and intent can be determined, the senators asked: If it is possible Trump was motivated by his own interests and was motivated in the public interests during the July 25 call with Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky, how can senators weigh his motive as it relates to the first article of impeachment: abuse of power.

White House attorney Patrick Philbin told senators the very notion of “mixed motives” would invalidate the article on the spot.

“It would be absurd to have the Senate trying to consider it if it was 48% legitimate interests or 52% personal interests,” Philbin argued. “You can’t divide it that way.”

Under Philbin’s theory, if there was even a scintilla of public interest motivating him when he asked for a favor, it would destroy House impeachment managers case altogether.

With Washington in knots over whether former national security adviser John Bolton will be called to testify, the first question asked of House impeachment managers Wednesday was whether a fully formed verdict could even be rendered without first seeing the documentary evidence inside Bolton’s book and his testimony.

“The short answer is no,” lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said.

Bolton’s role goes to the heart of Trump’s “egregious misconduct,” he said. In an argument undercutting Philbin’s assertions on mixed motives, Schiff said that if even if it was a causal factor involved to freeze aid, that alone would be enough to convict.

From the earliest stages of their inquiry, House Democrats likened their probe to a criminal grand jury investigation, requiring secrecy in the early stages before issuing their indictment in the form of the articles of impeachment.

Republicans have just as consistently rejected that analogy, demanding all hearings in the House be open to the public and Trump’s defense attorneys. Trump loyalists also have insisted that a Senate trial is no place for additional witnesses, despite the Constitution’s clear guidance: “The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.”

On Wednesday, however, Team Trump played a legal game of musical chairs, accepting the premise that a Senate trial has a higher standard than a House grand jury.

“The Constitution speaks of a conviction upon being convicted in the Senate,” Philbin said. “It speaks of all crimes being tried by jury, except in cases of impeachment, again suggesting notions of the criminal law and as we pointed out in our trial memorandum, all these textual references make it clear that the standards of criminal law should apply in the trial.”

House Manager Val Demings tackled a question from Senator Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, who asked if there was any harm in withholding military aid to Ukraine. Citing a figure from the United Nations, Demings noted that 15,000 Ukrainian lives were lost in conflicts with neighboring Russia.

The restriction on aid undercut Ukraine’s ability to negotiate with Russia now and in the future, she said.

“Contrary to what the White House counsel has said or claimed that there was no harm, no foul, that the aid eventually got there,” Demings said. “We promised Ukraine in 2014 that if they gave up their nuclear arsenal, that we would be there for them and that we would defend them and that we would fight along beside them.”

This story is developing…