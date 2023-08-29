House GOP advances push to carry guns in US Capitol

Federal law allows lawmakers and their staff to sidestep a ban on firearms in the Capitol complex, Montana Republican Matt Rosendale argues in new legislation.

WASHINGTON (CN) — House Republicans are taking aim at firearms restrictions at the U.S. Capitol, arguing in new legislation that a law enforcement rule that they say bars lawmakers and their staff from carrying guns in the halls of Congress runs afoul of federal law.

The bill was made public Tuesday after its weekend unveiling by Montana Representative Matt Rosendale, who claims that the U.S. Capitol Police oversteps its legal bounds in regulations that largely ban the possession of firearms on Capitol grounds. He points to a 1967 addition to the law enforcement agency’s security guidelines as the offending text.

The regulations, which prevent members of Congress, staff and other visitors from carrying guns in the Capitol complex without very specific permissions, “violate both Federal law and the Constitution,” the lawmaker wrote.

Rosendale claimed that a section of U.S. Code governing Capitol security specifically exempts members of Congress and their staff from any restrictions on possessing firearms. According to its text, lawmakers and other congressional employees may carry guns in the Capitol “in the lawful discharge of official duties.”

The Capitol Police’s regulations on firearms possession, meanwhile, do not prohibit members of Congress from “maintaining firearms within the confines of his office” or from “transporting within the Capitol Grounds firearms unloaded and securely wrapped.” The guidelines specifically bar anyone in the Capitol complex from carrying guns on the House or Senate floor or in either of the chambers’ cloakrooms.

Rosendale also leaned on judicial precedent, citing the Supreme Court’s opinion in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing the majority opinion in the 2022 decision, “affirms that the Second Amendment extends to carrying firearms outside of ones [sic] home,” Rosendale said.

The Montana Republican’s legislation also thumped the high court’s 2008 decision in District of Columbia v. Heller, which he argued “held that the Second Amendment protect the individual right to possess a firearm unconnected with service in a militia, and the use of arms for traditionally lawful purposes.”

However, the Supreme Court was clear in the Heller decision that such a finding should not affect firearms restrictions such as the ones laid out by the U.S. Capitol Police.

“[N]othing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings,” wrote then-Justice Antonin Scalia in the case’s majority opinion.

A spokesperson for Rosendale did not return a request for comment.

The lawmaker’s attempt to relax firearms restrictions at the Capitol comes days after a mass shooting at a dollar store in Jacksonville, Florida — and just weeks after a bogus call about an active shooter in the Senate’s office complex triggered an evacuation and an hourslong search.

Rosendale, a member of the rightwing House Freedom Caucus, has previously bristled at allowing other federal officials to carry guns. The lawmaker in June unveiled legislation that would block the federal government from purchasing firearms for use by the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation unit, in response to an IRS-led raid of a Montana gun store.

“I cannot explain or justify why the IRS should be walking around with ARs [AR-15s] to do their search and seizure activities,” Rosendale told rightwing news channel One America News in June.

The congressman’s bill also comes amid GOP attempts to leverage its slim House majority to hamper the Biden administration’s gun control agenda. The lower chamber in June passed a resolution that would have rolled back recent federal guidelines reclassifying pistols fitted with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles; the effort narrowly failed in the Senate later that month.