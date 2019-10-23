House Eyes Ukraine Policy Insights From Pentagon Official

WASHINGTON (CN) – A Pentagon official set to be interviewed Wednesday by House lawmakers is expected to shed greater detail about the monthslong holdup of U.S. military aid to Ukraine as part of an alleged political pressure campaign led by President Donald Trump.

While perhaps not central to Trump’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Laura Cooper oversees procedures for military assistance packages as deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, making her an important asset in the impeachment inquiry led by Democrats on the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees.

A Defense Department employee since 2001, Cooper reportedly worked closely with John Rood, undersecretary of defense policy at the Pentagon. Rood issued a letter to lawmakers in May certifying that Ukraine had rightfully earned a $250 million military-aid package after they taking “substantial actions to make defense institutional reforms for the purposes of decreasing corruption, increasing accountability and sustaining improvements of combat capability enabled by U.S. assistance.”

Typically, after a certification letter is issued and the Pentagon authorizes funding, the next step is congressional appropriation. After that, the Office of Management and Budget must grant approval for disbursement.

In the case of the funds for Ukraine, however, the funds remained blocked until mid-September when the Office of Management and Budget finally approved the package.

The delay was so significant it prompted at least one lawmaker, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, to tell reporters in August that the delay was “crazy” since OMB approval delays usually take mere days, not weeks or months.

OMB is headed up by Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff who held essentially gave a quid pro quo admission to reporters last week and then promptly walked back his remarks.

Though the Defense Department did not formally comply with a subpoena to relinquish records sought by Congress, the Pentagon did not block Cooper from testifying in Wednesday’s closed-door session. She will also have a lawyer present.

Testimony from Michael Duffey, the associate director for national security programs at OMB, was also scheduled for Wednesday, but the agency’s acting director, Russ Vought, tweeted Monday that neither Duffey nor himself would comply with the deposition requests.

A representative from OMB did not immediately respond to request for comment.

This story is developing…