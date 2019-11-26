House Democrats Unveil New Batch of Transcripts on Ukraine Aid

WASHINGTON (CN) – On the heels of a report finding a pattern of abuse in the apportionment process, three House committees released a trove of documents on Tuesday evening detailing how the White House Office of Management and Budget held up vital military assistance to Ukraine.

Leading the batch of publicly released files are transcripts from closed-door testimony of Ambassador Philip Reeker, the acting assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, and Mark Sandy, the deputy associate director for national security programs at OMB.

“The testimonies from Ambassador Reeker and Mr. Sandy continue to paint a portrait of hand-picked political appointees corrupting the official levers of U.S. government power, including by withholding taxpayer funded military assistance to Ukraine, to further the President’s own personal political agenda,” the chairs of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees wrote in a joint statement.

“Mr. Sandy confirmed that he was told by the office of Mick Mulvaney, the Acting White House Chief of Staff, that the President himself had directed the hold on security assistance to Ukraine,” the chairs continued. “However, he was provided no other reason or justification for the hold when he was directed to implement it. And in fact, after he raised concerns with OMB leadership and lawyers that the withholding of funding for Ukraine may violate the law, his authority for approving security assistance funding was revoked and given instead to a hand-picked Trump OMB political appointee.”

This is a developing story…