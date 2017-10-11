House Democrat Unveils Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

(CN) – Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, on Wednesday introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, accusing him of repeatedly demonstrating a lack of fitness for office by engaging in race bating.

Green is the second House Democrat to introduce articles of impeachment.

In July, Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., also did so, alleging that Trump committed obstruction of justice by firing James Comey as FBI director amid the agency’s investigation of whether his campaign colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 election.

Speaking on the floor of the House Wednesday morning, Green said Trump’s rhetoric and actions have fueled “an alt-right hate machine” and harmed American society.

He pointed to Trump’s vacillating response to the violence at a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va. that left one person dead; his accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower; and his more recent statements on NFL players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, as evidence of his alleged racial bias.

Green said such statements have brought disrepute on the presidency and undermined the integrity of the office.

Like this: Like Loading...