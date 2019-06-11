House Approves Bill to Enforce Subpoenas in Court

WASHINGTON (CN) – As Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn await possible contempt proceedings, House lawmakers voted Tuesday to pass a resolution allowing congressional committee chairs to enforce subpoenas in court if their requests go ignored.

Tuesday’s 229-191 vote largely along party lines came merely 24 hours after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced a deal had been struck with the Department of Justice to hand over some underlying materials from special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Nadler sought interview notes, first-hand public testimony and other evidence tied to the report, which he has argued could provide clearer insight into potential obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

While opponents of H.R. 430 argue Democrats are pointlessly strong-arming the Justice Department to gain access to the information and score political points, its proponents contend the resolution is necessary since the White House has regularly moved to limit congressional scrutiny.

“We cannot tolerate a posture from the president of the United States of non-cooperation and absolute comprehensive wholesale defiance of the will of congress in trying to seek information,” Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said during a debate on the resolution Tuesday.

Last month, the White House instructed McGahn not to testify before Congress and the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel released a 15-page opinion stating that Congress does not have the constitutional right to compel a president’s senior adviser to testify about their official duties.

The opinion also pushed back on an assertion by Nadler that McGahn is not subject to executive privilege rules since he waived the privilege without restriction when gave testimony to the special counsel’s team.

Developing story…

Like this: Like Loading...