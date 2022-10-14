Friday, October 14, 2022 | Back issues
Courthouse News Service Courthouse News Service

Hostile law firm suit

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge declined to dismiss the sex- and pregnancy-based discrimination and hostile work environment claims brought by a former associate attorney at a New Orleans law firm. Just because the ex-employee acknowledged in deposition that her workplace was a “demanding work environment,” does not mean it could not also be “riddled with discrimination.”

/ October 14, 2022

Read the ruling here.

Read the Top 8

Sign up for the Top 8, a roundup of the day's top stories delivered directly to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Additional Reads

Loading...