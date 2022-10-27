Horsemen speech retaliation

Thursday, October 27, 2022 | Back issues
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge in New Mexico dismissed all claims brought by a horse racing nonprofit except for its First Amendment retaliation claim against the state’s racing commission over Covid-19 restrictions and for allegedly failing to keep racetracks in good condition during the pandemic. The nonprofit says that because it sued, it was denied access to commission meetings.

/ October 27, 2022

Read the ruling here.

