Hong Kong Police Arrest Leaders, Prohibit Weekend Protest

HONG KONG (AFP) — Prominent democracy leaders including a lawmaker were arrested Friday in a dragnet across Hong Kong — a move seen as a well-worn tactic deployed by China to suffocate dissent before key political events.

The sweep comes after a major rally planned by a civil rights group on Saturday was banned by police on security grounds.

Hong Kong has been locked in three months of political crisis, with increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters that have prompted an escalating public relations campaign from China.

Protesters had planned yet another mass rally on Saturday — the fifth anniversary of Beijing’s rejection of a call for universal suffrage in the semiautonomous city.

It was a pivotal moment, sparking the 79-day Umbrella Movement in 2014, which seeded the ground for today’s protests.

But organizers said Friday afternoon they would not march, complying with the police ban.

Bonnie Leung of the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the avowedly peaceful rally organizer, said it had “no option but to cancel the march” after an appeal to hold the rally was rejected.

Early Friday, two of the Umbrella Movement’s leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow — both well-regarded among the city’s youth — were arrested in dawn sweeps, accused of “inciting others to take part in unauthorized assembly,” among other charges.

They were charged Friday afternoon and released on bond. The main charge in punishable by up to five years in jail.

Speaking outside the court, Wong vowed, “We will continue our fight; we will not surrender,” and railed at the “chilling effect” of the arrests on opponents of Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government.

The arrests are a sign of the “spread of white terror”, said Issac Cheng of Demosisto, the party cofounded by Wong, deploying a commonly used term for China’s efforts to fragment and harass Hong Kong’s protest movement.

Lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai, who advocates greater political autonomy for Hong Kong, was also arrested, his Civic Passion party said in a Facebook post.

Police confirmed that a 35-year-old man named Cheng had been arrested for “conspiracy to cause criminal damage” linked to the July storming of parliament.

In a day of rolling arrests against leading pro-democracy voices, another vocal independence campaigner, Andy Chan, was detained at Hong Kong’s airport.

Pro-democracy campaigner, Rick Hui — a district councilor — and former student leader Althea Suen also were arrested.

More than 900 people have been arrested in connection with the protests since June. But that has failed to snuff out a leaderless movement, which says freedoms in the city, unique in China, are being eviscerated by Beijing.

Amnesty International decried Friday’s “ludicrous dawn swoops”, condemning the arrest of Wong and Chow as an “outrageous assault on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

The arrests are “scare tactics straight out of Beijing’s playbook,” Amnesty said.

Police spokesman John Tse denied that the many arrests were timed to defang the weekend’s protests, calling the allegation “totally false.”

Hong Kong’s crisis-hit government is scrambling to find an appropriate response to the unprecedented pro-democracy protests, which have seen millions march, closed the airport and left city streets strewn with bricks and shrouded in tear gas.

The protests started as a pushback against a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China, but quickly morphed into wider calls for democracy and police accountability.

While permission for another mass rally on Saturday was denied on security grounds, pockets of protesters vowed to hold creative events at the scheduled time and place to sidestep the ban.

Those included a mass shopping trip, football match and impromptu religious gatherings in downtown Hong Kong, while a YouTuber with 800,000 followers called a fan meeting.

With a hardcore minority among the protesters, mainly young students, unlikely to heed the police ban, the weekend could see more violent clashes.

Student protester Kelly, who asked to be identified only by her first name, said the arrests would not cow the movement.

“The police think there are leaders behind the protests and this will stop us,” she said.

“We are our own leaders and we will keep coming out.”

Last Sunday, the city saw some of its worst clashes, with running battles between black-clad protesters armed with bricks and Molotov cocktails, and police wielding batons, rubber bullets and tear gas.

One officer fired a warning shot — believed to be the first live round used during the protests — as a mob with sticks set upon several policemen.

The violence has damaged Hong Kong’s reputation for stability and prosperity.

China has responded with a campaign of intimidation, with a slick PR video released Thursday showing troop movements into Hong Kong as part of a “routine garrison rotation.”

State media reported that fresh Chinese military antiriot drills were held across the border in Shenzhen.

Businesses in the financial hub — from airline Cathay Pacific to the city’s metro operator — have also been squeezed by Beijing for harboring supporters of the pro-democracy movement.

Cathay sacked several staff over the protests after China’s aviation regulator banned pro-democracy supporters among the carrier’s staff from its airports and airspace.

On Friday, the airline went further, threatening to fire any staff member who joins a scheduled two-day strike next week.

