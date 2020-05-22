Hong Kong-China Tensions Rattle Investors Ahead of Holiday Weekend

The chasm in Chinese-American relations deepened on Beijing’s move to further curtail Hong Kong’s autonomy, and markets have taken notice.

MANHATTAN (CN) — Much like the curse “may you live in interesting times,” a turbulent week on Wall Street got more “interesting” as Sino-American tensions peaked after a move by Beijing threatened Hong Kong’s autonomy.

On Friday, China announced a new national security law to ban secession and foreign interference in Hong Kong, threatening to end the “one country, two systems” policy that has been in place since 1997. That policy recognized Hong Kong as part of China but allowed the city to keep its own administrative systems and capitalist economy.

Beijing said the move was necessary due to the increasing “Free Hong Kong” protests that have rocked the city over the past year.

With little in the way of other economic indicators the day before Memorial Day weekend, investors were especially attuned to the brewing tensions between the two countries.

Monday’s huge rally seems an eternity ago, as markets have since gradually sloughed off gains, though the week is still a net positive for investors. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively flat at the opening bell, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq following suit.

“For now the markets remain wary rather than reactive, with only a muted response in priced action as traders watch the Sino-U.S. relations deteriorate,” Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management wrote in a morning investor’s note.

“Given the dour economic backdrop and the very real possibility of violence in Hong Kong, the risks to the downside have increased markedly and markets will only be able to ignore them for so long before selling pressure begins to take hold,” he wrote.

On Friday, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong plummeted 5.56%, its worst drop in about five years. Other markets in Asia also fell, though not as precipitously. Shanghai’s market declined 1.9%, while the South Korean Kospi fell 1.4%. Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX 200 lost less than 1 percentage point each.

Lawmakers in the United States railed against China. The Trump administration has not taken a bellicose tone to the move, with a noticeable lack of Trump tweets and only State Department spokesman issuing a statement urging Beijing to honor its commitments to a 1984 treaty.

On Capitol Hill, however, reactions have been more strident.

“Every tool in the economic and diplomatic tool box should be used to hold China accountable if they proceed down the path of destroying #HongKong as we know it,” tweeted Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., on Thursday evening.

Democrats also slammed Beijing, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling the move “deeply alarming.” In a tweet, she wrote that “attempting to circumvent the HK legislature shows a complete disrespect for the rule of law.”

U.S. lawmakers already had elected to put pressure on China, passing legislation on Wednesday that would require companies to certify they are not owned or controlled by a foreign company and banning companies from listing on U.S. markets if federal regulators are unable to inspect the company’s audits for three consecutive years.

China has refused to let the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, a U.S. accounting regulator, inspect Chinese-based public companies’ books.

“It’s asinine that we’re giving Chinese companies the opportunity to exploit hardworking Americans — people who put their retirement and college savings in our exchanges — because we don’t insist on examining their books,” said Senator John Kennedy, R-La., who co-sponsored the bill. “There are plenty of markets all over the world open to cheaters, but America can’t afford to be one of them.”

China has become Public Enemy No. 1 in the United States, with many believing the country either foisted the coronavirus on the world or else suppressed information on how it spread so quickly to avoid embarrassment.

In a Politco/Morning Consult poll on Wednesday, more people see China as “an enemy” than they did in January. But more of the poll’s respondents trust Joe Biden over President Trump to handle foreign policy, with 43% preferring the Democratic candidate to Trump’s 38%.

The president has upped his game of putting pressure on China in recent weeks, a far cry from earlier in the year when he was still praising Beijing for how they handled the pandemic and lauding his newly signed trade deal in February with the communist country.

On Wednesday, the White House released a 20-page report criticizing China’s economic policies, human rights violations and military build-up. “Beijing’s economic policies have led to massive industrial overcapacity that distorts global prices and allows China to expand global market share at the expense of competitors operating without the unfair advantages that Beijing provides to its firms,” the report states.

Lockdowns and economic malaise due to the pandemic have also threatened phase one of the U.S.-China trade deal, in which China agreed to buy an additional $200 billion of U.S. imports in exchange for lower tariffs. Many experts doubt China can fulfill its obligations under the deal, though Chinese Premier Li Keqiang vowed China would continue toward that objective.

More than 5.1 million people worldwide have been confirmed infected by Covid-19, according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University, and roughly 333,000 have died. In the United States, more than 1.5 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus and nearly 95,000 have died.