Honduran President Got $1M from El Chapo, US Says

MANHATTAN (CN) – And El Chapo makes three. The trial of a Honduran congressman charged with cocaine trafficking opened Wednesday with a U.S. prosecutor saying that Mexico’s most famous drug lord “personally delivered $1 million” for the congressman’s brother, who is president of Honduras.

The case against the Juan Antonio Hernández, the congressman, had been filed in the Southern District of New York in 2015 before finally going to trial this afternoon.

Giving a jury a sense of the scale of the charged drug-trafficking conspiracy, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Richman began his opening statements with a series of short, incomplete yet evocative sentences.

“Tons of cocaine,” the prosecutor said. “Millions of dollars in drug money, and the vicious cycle of corruption fueled by both.”

As described by the U.S. government, the “sophisticated state-sponsored organization” operated through a network of mayors, congressmen, military guards, police chiefs and the highest representative of them all: Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who was elected for a second term last year.

This story is developing…