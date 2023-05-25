Homophobic child abuse

Read the ruling here.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland’s appellate court upheld a lower court’s determination that the father of a trans child and a gay child has inflicted mental injury on the gay child as strongly evidenced by texts, emails and reports of conversations where the father has said, for example, “Please please do not allow these demons you are surrounded by influence you.” Because the gay child feels unsafe around the father, he is ordered to stop abusing and threatening the child and may not enter the child’s home until the child is comfortable seeing him.
Read the ruling here.
