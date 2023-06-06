Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Homes from Hell

A new lawsuit from Rhode Island regulators accuses a major landlord of "routinely" violating housing laws, including by allegedly ignoring lead hazards and "allowing its properties to fall into disrepair." Regulators want Pioneer Investments and its owner Anurag Sureka, which they say own 175 rental units, to work with regulators to fix these issues and turn over "illegal" profits.

