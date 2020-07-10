homepage-03

Origin of Human Teeth Traced to Primitive Prehistoric Fish
The origin of our teeth has been traced back to over 400 million years ago when a mysterious species of fish first developed their prey-catching jaws, and in a study released Thursday, scientists report they have located and studied this creature in never-before-seen detail.
MADELINE REYES
California Sees Sobering Records for Deaths, Infections
NICK CAHILL & NATHAN SOLIS
Biden Plays to Working Class in Rollout of Economic Plan
MATTHEW RENDA
High Court Advances Subpoena of Trump Taxes
Presidents are not immune from state criminal proceedings while in office, the Supreme Court ruled Thursday, upholding a New York City prosecutor’s subpoena for President Donald Trump’s tax returns.
TIM RYAN
Supreme Court Backs Tribal Designation for Wide Swath of Oklahoma Land
In a decision that reclassifies a large swath of eastern Oklahoma as land belonging to Native Americans driven from their ancestral home during the Trail of Tears, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Tuesday that a Seminole man sentenced to 500 years in prison for rape and sodomy should have been tried in federal court.
JACK RODGERS
Censors' Agony
Bollocks! Judge Advances Fight Over California DMV License Plate Rules
A fan of the heavy metal band Slayer, a British-themed pub owner, a man who wants to take back the term “queer” from bigots, and a motorcycle aficionada have one thing in common: They’ve all run afoul of the personalized license plate censor at the California DMV.
NICHOLAS IOVINO
EU Court Limits Disclosure of Data for Video Piracy Claims
YouTube only has to hand over the postal addresses of people who illegally uploaded movies onto its video platform, not their email or IP addresses, the European Union’s top court held.
MOLLY QUELL
Tech Crime
Attorneys of Accused Russian Hacker Say He Was Framed
In a bid to deflate the government’s case against alleged Russian hacker Yevgeniy Nikulin, defense attorney Adam Gasner raised the possibility that Nikulin could have himself been the victim of an intrusion, and that cybercriminals, possibly working under the auspices of the Russian government, stole his identity in order to commit the very crimes of which he is charged.
MARIA DINZEO
Column
First Amendment Bright Line in the Digital Age
A bright First Amendment line is being drawn in the digital era between courts that provide on-receipt access to new pleadings and those that delay access.
BILL GIRDNER
Political Winds
Texas Republicans Sue Over Cancellation of Houston Convention
CAMERON LANGFORD
CDC Director Says Guidelines for Reopening Schools Won’t Change
ERIKA WILLIAMS
Virginia Judge Blocks Effort to Take Down Confederate Statue
BRAD KUTNER
Across the Nation
Cohen Sent Back to Prison After Resisting Media and Book Gag
Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen was sent back to prison Thursday before he could publish a book while serving out home confinement because of the Covid-19 threat.
JOSH RUSSELL
‘If I Did Not Resign, I Would Be Fired’: Ex-Prosecutor Relates AG’s Warning
The day before the extraordinary Friday night standoff between Attorney General Bill Barr and now-former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, New York’s luxurious Pierre Hotel was the site of a chilly meeting between the prosecutors
ADAM KLASFELD
Ninth Circuit Greenlights Drilling in Alaska Reserve
Drilling can proceed in a sensitive Alaskan reserve without an update to the government’s 2012 assessment of whether the oil and gas development would speed up climate change, and despite the fact that the assessment was completed four years before the oil at issue was discovered, the Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday.
KARINA BROWN
Science and Research
Pandemic Hit to Travel and Trade Caused Record Drop in Carbon Emissions
The coronavirus pandemic’s crippling blow to the global economy has also led to a record drop in carbon emissions, researchers said in a new analysis released Thursday, though the drop is nowhere near what’s needed to halt the potentially disastrous impacts of climate change over the longer-term.
TRAVIS BUBENIK
Smaller Toxic Algae Blooms Predicted for Lake Erie in 2020
JEFF D. GORMAN
Pandemic
Eastern Europe Struggles to Contain Virus and Protests
CAIN BURDEAU
Arizona Governor Adds Restrictions as Number of Infected Increases
BRAD POOLE
Fast Food Franchise Giant Accused of Misuse of Relief Funds
IZZY KAPNICK
California Courts Covid Recap
Emissions Scandal
Volkswagen Can Face Dieselgate Suits Outside Germany, EU Judges Rule
MOLLY QUELL
Polynesians, Native Americans Met Long Before Europeans Arrived, Genetics Reveal
DUSTIN MANDUFFIE
US Contractors Accused of Funding Taliban Attacks Against American Troops
TIM RYAN
Grizzlies Saved: Ninth Circuit Stops Yellowstone Trophy Hunt
MATTHEW RENDA
In Brief
by ROBERT KAHN
More Sex Charges
Prosecutors in Los Angeles County added five new charges Thursday in the case of the former University of Southern California doctor accused of sexually assaulting at least 20 female students between 2011 and 2015.
Wild Horses
The Central Oregon Wild Horse Coalition sued the Crook County Commission, claiming it held a meeting without adequate notice where they took action “which could result in the ultimate extinction of the Ochoco wild horse herd,” in Deschutes County Court.
Wind Energy
Backcountry Against Dumps sued the Bureau of Indian Affairs on environmental grounds in federal court, fighting a lease to the Campo Band of Diegueño Indians to build a wind energy project 70 miles east of San Diego.
Police Violence
A resident sued the City of La Mesa, Calif., claiming its use of public tax money to buy less-than-lethal weapons and deploy them against peaceful protesters in public places is unconstitutional, in San Diego Superior Court.
Wire Fraud
Jeffrey Fildey, 56, of Las Vegas, founder and former CEO of San Diego startup GoFormz, faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud: stealing more than $1.5 million from his own company, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in San Diego said.
Rulings
by KELSEY JUKAM
Meningitis Outbreak
The First Circuit upheld the convictions of the former president of a compounding pharmacy and its supervising pharmacist involved in a 2012 national meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people. Their sentences, however, were vacated because of the district court’s errors in its justification for not applying certain enhancements.
Mail-In Ballots
A federal court in California granted former Congressman Darrell Issa’s voluntary dismissal of his case against the governor’s executive order requiring mail-in ballots for all registered voters. The order has been superseded by state legislation.
Health Care Antitrust
The Superior Court of San Francisco County denied Sutter Health’s request to delay final approval of a $575 million settlement in a class action antitrust case. The health care provider indicated that it “might oppose approval of the settlement depending on how future events” related to the ongoing pandemic unfold.
Election Laws
A Texas appeals court reversed an order quashing a felony charge of tampering with government records brought against Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, finding the state’s attorney general is authorized to prosecute violations of election laws, even if such violations are outside the state’s Election Code.
Ballot Placement
A federal court in Michigan denied Joseph Kishore’s request to be placed on the ballot as an independent candidate for President of the United States, representing the Socialist Equality Party. Ballot requirements were reduced to 12,000 signatures due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Kishore collected none.